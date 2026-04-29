Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 29.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
250 Tage bis zum Pentagon-Magnetverbot: Wie ein 46-Mio.-CAD-Small-Cap profitieren könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 920253 | ISIN: SE0000366098 | Ticker-Symbol: NSGB
Frankfurt
29.04.26 | 08:19
0,219 Euro
+1,39 % +0,003
Branche
Netzwerktechnik
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NET INSIGHT AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NET INSIGHT AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2420,25311:04
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.04.2026 07:30 Uhr
56 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Net Insight AB: Net Insight's Interim report for the first quarter 2026

Continued important steps to strengthen our position

After a challenging 2025, we presented the changes and priorities in the year-end report for 2025 that form the basis for Net Insight's long-term development. During the first quarter, we have executed in line with this plan. The cost savings implemented during previous year have strengthened both operating earnings and cash flow during the quarter.

Andreas Eriksson, CEO Net Insight

January - March 2026

  • Net sales decreased by 2.3% to SEK 111.9 (114.6) million. Adjusted for currency effects, sales increased by 4.6%.
  • EBITDA amounted to SEK 20.6 (14.5) million, corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 18.4% (12.6%).
  • EBITDAC amounted to SEK -0.7 (-10.2) million, corresponding to an EBITDAC margin of -0.6% (-8.9%).
  • EBIT amounted to SEK -1.9 (-9.1) million, corresponding to an EBIT margin of -1.7% (-8.0%).
  • Net profit/loss for the period amounted to SEK -0.3 (-14.0) million.
  • Earnings per share diluted were SEK 0.00 (-0.04).
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 42.3 (-38.6) million.

In brief

  • Andreas Eriksson assumed the role of CEO for Net Insight on January 12th, 2026
  • Several product launches that increase the addressable market, especially in video compression, higher density and scalability in live environments
  • Positive cash flow from operating activities of SEK 42 million after reduced capital tied

For the complete interim report, please refer to the attached PDF.

A web conference for media and the financial community will take place at 09:00 am CEST on April 29, 2026
CEO Andreas Eriksson and CFO Cecilia Höjgård Höök will present and comment on the interim report. Please register here: Carnegie Live - Webcast Net Insight Q1

For further information, please contact:
Andreas Eriksson, CEO of Net Insight AB, 08-685 04 00,

About Net Insight

Net Insight (Nasdaq: NETI B) provides the highest performing, most open video transport and media cloud technology for content providers as the industry standard for flexibility and service across live contribution, distribution and remote production media workflows.

For over 25 years, the world's leading content owners, broadcasters, production companies, service providers and enterprises have trusted Net Insight's Emmy® Award winning Nimbra technology to guarantee media delivery. Today, Net Insight partners with hundreds of customers in over 85 countries to ensure media flows across managed and unmanaged IP networks, and the cloud - from anywhere, to everywhere. It enables customers to get the best from any mix of virtualized, cloud and IP technology and is the only platform to support all the major industry standards, protocols and clouds.

In addition, Net Insight provides a GNSS/GPS-independent time synchronization solution for 5G and other critical networks, offering high accuracy and performance, reducing costs and accelerating rollouts.

For more information, please visit netinsight.net

Follow us on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/net-insight

This information is information that Net Insight is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-04-29 07:30 CEST.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.