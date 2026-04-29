Net Insight AB: Net Insight's Interim report for the first quarter 2026

Continued important steps to strengthen our position



After a challenging 2025, we presented the changes and priorities in the year-end report for 2025 that form the basis for Net Insight's long-term development. During the first quarter, we have executed in line with this plan. The cost savings implemented during previous year have strengthened both operating earnings and cash flow during the quarter.

Andreas Eriksson, CEO Net Insight

January - March 2026

Net sales decreased by 2.3% to SEK 111.9 (114.6) million. Adjusted for currency effects, sales increased by 4.6%.

EBITDA amounted to SEK 20.6 (14.5) million, corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 18.4% (12.6%).

EBITDAC amounted to SEK -0.7 (-10.2) million, corresponding to an EBITDAC margin of -0.6% (-8.9%).

EBIT amounted to SEK -1.9 (-9.1) million, corresponding to an EBIT margin of -1.7% (-8.0%).

Net profit/loss for the period amounted to SEK -0.3 (-14.0) million.

Earnings per share diluted were SEK 0.00 (-0.04).

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 42.3 (-38.6) million.

In brief

Andreas Eriksson assumed the role of CEO for Net Insight on January 12th, 2026

Several product launches that increase the addressable market, especially in video compression, higher density and scalability in live environments

Positive cash flow from operating activities of SEK 42 million after reduced capital tied

For the complete interim report, please refer to the attached PDF.

A web conference for media and the financial community will take place at 09:00 am CEST on April 29, 2026

CEO Andreas Eriksson and CFO Cecilia Höjgård Höök will present and comment on the interim report. Please register here: Carnegie Live - Webcast Net Insight Q1

For further information, please contact:

Andreas Eriksson, CEO of Net Insight AB, 08-685 04 00,

About Net Insight

Net Insight (Nasdaq: NETI B) provides the highest performing, most open video transport and media cloud technology for content providers as the industry standard for flexibility and service across live contribution, distribution and remote production media workflows.

For over 25 years, the world's leading content owners, broadcasters, production companies, service providers and enterprises have trusted Net Insight's Emmy® Award winning Nimbra technology to guarantee media delivery. Today, Net Insight partners with hundreds of customers in over 85 countries to ensure media flows across managed and unmanaged IP networks, and the cloud - from anywhere, to everywhere. It enables customers to get the best from any mix of virtualized, cloud and IP technology and is the only platform to support all the major industry standards, protocols and clouds.

In addition, Net Insight provides a GNSS/GPS-independent time synchronization solution for 5G and other critical networks, offering high accuracy and performance, reducing costs and accelerating rollouts.

For more information, please visit netinsight.net



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This information is information that Net Insight is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-04-29 07:30 CEST.