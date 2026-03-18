

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Tencent Holdings Limited (TCEHY) released a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled RMB58.260 billion, or RMB6.276 per share. This compares with RMB51.324 billion, or RMB5.485 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Tencent Holdings Limited reported adjusted earnings of RMB64.694 billion or RMB6.966 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 12.7% to RMB194.371 billion from RMB172.446 billion last year.



Tencent Holdings Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: RMB58.260 Bln. vs. RMB51.324 Bln. last year. -EPS: RMB6.276 vs. RMB5.485 last year. -Revenue: RMB194.371 Bln vs. RMB172.446 Bln last year.



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