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WKN: 920479 | ISIN: FI0009007660 | Ticker-Symbol: N97
München
18.03.26 | 08:07
10,620 Euro
-0,75 % -0,080
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10,40010,76010:48
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.03.2026 10:10 Uhr
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Marimekko Corporation: Marimekko's annual report for 2025 is published

Marimekko Corporation, Stock Exchange Release 18 March 2026 at 11.00 a.m. EET


Marimekko's annual report for 2025 is published

Marimekko Corporation has published today Marimekko's year 2025 publication, which includes the report of the Board of Directors, the consolidated financial statements, the parent company financial statements, the corporate governance statement and the remuneration report for 2025. The publication is available in English and Finnish in PDF format.

The report of the Board of Directors includes a sustainability report, prepared in accordance with the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) and the European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS) as well as the Finnish Accounting Act's Chapter 7 on sustainability reporting. Authorized Sustainability Audit Firm KPMG Oy Ab has assured the report at a limited assurance level in accordance with ISAE 3000 (revised).

Marimekko publishes the financial statements for 2025 in XHTML format in accordance with the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements. In line with the ESEF requirements, the primary statements in the consolidated financial statements have been labeled XBRL tags. Notes to financial statements have been labelled with XBRL block tags. Authorized Public Accountants KPMG Oy Ab has assured the XHTML file and the XBRL tags included in it in accordance with ISAE 3000 (revised).

The XHTML file and Marimekko's year 2025 publication in PDF format are attached to this release. The documents are also available on Marimekko's website at https://company.marimekko.com/releases-publications/annual-reports.

MARIMEKKO CORPORATION
Corporate Communications

Anna Tuominen
Tel. +358 40 584 6944
anna.tuominen@marimekko.com

DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Key media

Marimekko is a Finnish lifestyle design company renowned for its original prints and colors. The company's product portfolio includes high-quality clothing, bags and accessories as well as home décor items ranging from textiles to tableware. When Marimekko was founded in 1951, its unparalleled printed fabrics gave it a strong and unique identity. In 2025, the company's net sales totaled EUR 190 million and comparable operating profit margin was 17.1 percent. Globally, there are over 170 Marimekko stores, and online store serves customers in 39 countries. The key markets are Northern Europe, the Asia-Pacific region and North America. The Group employs about 490 people. The company's share is quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. www.marimekko.com

Attachments

  • 74370053IOY42B9YJ350-2025-12-31-1-en
  • Marimekkos_year_2025

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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