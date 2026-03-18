

BIRMINGHAM (dpa-AFX) - Costain Group Plc (COST.L) Wednesday said that it has been selected by Severn Trent Plc (SVT.L) to deliver key infrastructure upgrades at the Rugby Newbold Sewage Treatment Works.



The British construction and engineering company said that the project, valued at around 45 million pounds, will run until 2028. As both principal contractor and designer of the project, Costain Group will design and construct new facilities while upgrading existing systems.



This contract is the latest in the long-standing partnership between Costain and Severn Trent, which began in 2010 with the AMP5 framework contract. The collaboration has continued through the AMP6, AMP7, and AMP8 regulatory cycles and is set to extend to at least 2030.



On the LSE, COST.L is currently trading up 1.5 percent on Wednesday's trading at 195.80 pence.



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