

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - CK Infrastructure Holdings Ltd (CHH.F) reported earnings for its full year that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at HK$8.265 billion, or HK$3.28 per share. This compares with HK$8.115 billion, or HK$3.22 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 6.9% to HK$41.679 billion from HK$38.985 billion last year.



CK Infrastructure Holdings Ltd earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: HK$8.265 Bln. vs. HK$8.115 Bln. last year. -EPS: HK$3.28 vs. HK$3.22 last year. -Revenue: HK$41.679 Bln vs. HK$38.985 Bln last year.



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