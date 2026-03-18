Global Communications Enabler Continues Longstanding Partnership for Ongoing Stability Enhancements

Netcracker Technology announced today that long-term customer BICS, a Proximus Global company and leading global communications enabler headquartered in Brussels, Belgium, will upgrade its existing Netcracker Digital OSS deployment as part of a strategic modernization program. The initiative will enhance the stability, security and long-term support of the operator's core OSS platform, which underpins key wholesale and carrier services such as roaming, messaging, voice, 5G, IoT IP Exchange (IPX) and data capacity.

The upgrade encompasses all existing components of Netcracker's OSS platform, including Resource Inventory, Discovery Reconciliation, Service Inventory, Service Information Management, Service Problem Management and Network Planning Design. By upgrading the full OSS platform, BICS and Netcracker mark a significant milestone in the strategic partnership.

"As we have grown and evolved, our partnership with Netcracker has become more important to deliver next-generation services such as global roaming, messaging, voice, data and emerging IoT and 5G offerings," said Yaunese Aazibou, CTO at Proximus Global. "By migrating to a high-performance, future-proof OSS platform, we are in a great position to continue to bring the very best options to our customers now and in the future."

"This critical upgrade marks another important step in the relationship between BICS and Netcracker and reinforces our customer's long-term commitment to maintaining a modern, secure and high-performing OSS platform," said Alessandro Corneli, Senior Vice President Strategic Accounts EMEA at Netcracker. "We are grateful for the continued collaboration with BICS and look forward to additional success."

About Netcracker Technology

Netcracker Technology, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, has the expertise, culture and resources to help service providers around the world transform their businesses to thrive in the digital economy. Our innovative solutions, value-driven services and unbroken delivery track record have enabled our customers to grow and succeed for more than three decades. With the latest technological advancements in key areas including 5G monetization, AI, automation and vertical industries, we help service providers to reach their transformation goals, advance their telco to techco evolution and realize business growth and profitability. To learn more, visit www.netcracker.com.

About Proximus Global

Proximus Global, combining the strengths of Telesign, BICS, and Route Mobile, is transforming the future of communications and digital identity. Together, our solutions fuel innovation across the world's largest companies and emerging brands. Our unrivaled global reach empowers businesses to create engaging experiences with built-in fraud protection across the entire customer lifecycle. Our comprehensive suite of solutions from our super network for voice, messaging, and data, to 5G and IoT; and from verification and intelligence to CPaaS for personalized omnichannel engagement enables businesses and communities to thrive. Reaching over 5 billion subscribers, securing more than 180 billion transactions annually, and connecting 1,000+ destinations, we honor our commitment to connect, protect and engage everyone, everywhere. For more information visit https://www.proximusglobal.com/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260318599747/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Anita Karvé

Netcracker Technology

MediaGroup@Netcracker.com