TOKYO, Mar 19, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (NEC; TSE: 6701) will develop a small technology demonstration satellite to conduct in-orbit verification of key technologies essential for realizing future optical communication satellite constellations, including optical communications, high-speed network routing design, and high-capacity millimeter-wave band communications. The design of the satellite-mounted equipment (payload) for this demonstration has now been completed. Moving forward, the payload will be manufactured and integrated into the satellite bus, the common functional component of the satellite, which is scheduled for launch into Earth's orbit in fiscal year 2027.In satellite constellations where numerous satellites collaborate and function together, optical communication is increasingly favored over conventional radio for satellite-to-satellite communications. This shift aims to avoid communication interference and enable high-capacity data transmission. However, in order to equip a large number of small satellites with optical communication devices, it is necessary to shorten the development and manufacturing times and reduce costs. Therefore, it is important to utilize general-purpose technologies that are highly functional, high-performance, and have a proven track record of mass production.Furthermore, in optical communication satellite constellations-which consist of tens to thousands of satellites and function as high-speed, dynamically moving mesh networks-high computational power is required for routing processes that enable low-latency, high-capacity communications in orbit. Consequently, high-performance applications are needed that differ from routing designs based on terrestrial network environments.Against this backdrop, NEC will conduct demonstrations of the underlying technologies needed to solve these challenges.Overview of the Technology Demonstration SatelliteThe technology demonstration satellite will conduct the following demonstrations in orbit. This will enable the acquisition of insights that are difficult to obtain using ground-based test facilities, thereby enhancing competitiveness.1. Demonstration of Radiation-Hardened Design for Commercial Optical TransceiversNEC will evaluate the radiation-hardened design for space environments of low-cost, high-performance commercial optical transceivers capable of enabling high-capacity transmission even on small satellites.2. Demonstration of High-Speed Network Routing Processing Technology in SpaceNEC will conduct operational verification using a Versal Adaptive SoC (*1) device manufactured by U.S.-based AMD, Inc. (*2) for high-performance signal processing, as a key technology required for high-speed network routing processing of data transmission via optical communication satellite constellations. Furthermore, aiming to enhance future satellite development, NEC will also demonstrate the effectiveness of an application development methodology that integrates NEC's accumulated satellite technology assets with generative AI.3. Demonstration of Next-Generation Millimeter-Wave Band Communication TechnologyIn anticipation of a future shift to higher frequency bands that will enable high-speed, large-capacity data transmission, NEC will demonstrate the operation of millimeter-wave Q/V-band transceiver equipment (*3). The equipment will also communicate with ground stations to acquire data on radio wave propagation characteristics.The bus, which constitutes the common functional component of this satellite, will consist of the compact Aries satellite bus, an existing product of U.S.-based Apex Technology (APEX, *4).Comments from each company regarding this matter are as follows."NEC is exactly the kind of partner we built Apex for - a world-class technology leader pushing the boundaries of what"s possible in orbit. By pairing NEC's advanced optical communications with our configurable and productized satellite bus, we're accelerating time to orbit and reducing risk. This mission is a strong example of how mass-manufactured spacecraft can enable next-generation constellations globally. We're proud to support NEC's on-orbit demonstration and to expand Apex's footprint internationally as we help partners deploy resilient, high-performance space infrastructure at scale."Apex Technology CEO, Ian Cinnamon"NEC aims to create social value through safety, security, fairness, and efficiency, positioning space utilization as a means to solve challenges in achieving these goals. Since the 1990s, NEC has been developing technologies in the field of space optical communications to support this vision. We are very pleased to conduct this demonstration with the cooperation of APEX, a company based in the United States-where satellite manufacturing innovation is advancing-and a leader in the industry for its rapid provision of small satellite buses. The results of this demonstration will also be utilized in the research and development conducted under the Economic Security Critical Technology Development Program 'Development and Demonstration of Satellite Constellation Core Technologies for Optical Communications, etc.' (NEDO) and the Space Strategy Fund Project 'Technology Development for Optical Communication Satellite Constellation Construction and System Demonstration' (JAXA), both of which NEC is contracted to undertake. Going forward, NEC will continue advancing technological development with the goal of providing new space digital infrastructure."NEC Satellite Constellation Department General Manager, Yasushi Yokoyama(1) https://www.amd.com/en/products/adaptive-socs-and-fpgas/versal.html(2) https://www.amd.com/en.html(3) These results were obtained from the commissioned research project (No. JPJ012368C06702) "Research and Development of Wireless Communication Technologies Utilizing Unused Frequency Bands for Beyond 5G Space Networks," by the National Institute of Information and Communications Technology (NICT), Japan. NEC subsequently acquired this technology through R&D investment.(4) https://www.apexspace.com/About NECThe NEC Group leverages technology to create social value and promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. NEC Corporation was established in 1899. Today, the NEC Group's approximately 110,000 employees utilize world-leading AI, security, and communications technologies to solve the most pressing needs of customers and society.For more information, please visit https://www.nec.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and YouTube.Source: NEC CorporationCopyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.