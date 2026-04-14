Netcracker Empowers CSPs to Accelerate Autonomous Operations with Embedded AI Agents That Drive Efficiency and Innovation

Netcracker Technology announced today that it will present on key topics facing its customers and the telecom industry as a whole during FutureNet World in London this month. Netcracker will showcase real-world success stories demonstrating how telecom operators are advancing autonomous operations with agentic AI and delivering measurable business impact with production-ready solutions, strong governance and proven outcomes.

Netcracker will exhibit at Stand #12 and participate in panel sessions on the reality of getting to fully autonomous networks, the foundations that must be in place and how AI will affect the evolution of BSS and OSS and the move toward intelligent platforms.

Autonomous Networks: Separating the Myth from the Reality Tuesday, April 21 11:40 a.m. BST

Speakers:

Rudolf Strijkers, Lead Architect Network Infrastructure IT, Swisscom

Luk Bruynseels, Managing Director, Network Capital Allocation, Liberty Global

Reza Rahnama, MD Mobile Networks, BT

Susan White, AVP Strategy, Netcracker

Re-imagining OSS-BSS: Driving Efficiency and Innovation with AI Wednesday, April 22 2:00 p.m. BST

Speakers:

Mojdeh Amani, Mobile Network OSS Strategy and Transformation, BT

Martin McKay, Network Operations Director, VodafoneThree

Luís Castro, Head of OSS Assurance Solutions, MEO

Ari Banerjee, Chief Strategy Officer, Netcracker

About Netcracker Technology

Netcracker Technology, a wholly owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, helps service providers around the world transform and grow in the digital economy. For more than three decades, our innovative AI-native digital platforms, value-focused services and unmatched delivery track record have enabled customers to modernize operations, improve customer experience and accelerate growth. With leadership in key areas including AI-driven operations, monetization, customer engagement, automation, 5G and industry-specific solutions, Netcracker helps service providers accelerate their telco to techco evolution and achieve sustainable business value. To learn more, visit www.netcracker.com.

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Contacts:

Media Contact

Anita Karvé

Netcracker Technology

MediaGroup@Netcracker.com