Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 18, 2026) - Comprehensive Healthcare Systems Inc. (TSXV: CHS) (OTCQB: CMHSF) (the "Company" or "CHS"), an industry leader in healthcare benefits administration software and services, today announced a new initiative to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities into its expanding technology platform, further advancing its transformation into a technology-forward organization leveraging proprietary data analytics and AI-enabled solutions to enhance performance, improve client outcomes, and drive operational efficiencies across its Novus 360 platform.

The Company's AI-focused strategy is designed to enhance its integrated healthcare benefits administration offering by enabling smarter automation, improved decision-making, and more intuitive user experiences for self-insured employers, unions, and third-party administrators (TPAs). This builds on the scale and performance of CHS's Novus 360 platform, which currently supports benefit and pension administration for over 1 million lives and processes more than 1.6 billion transactions annually.

"As we continue to scale our platform and expand our market presence, investing in AI-centric capabilities is a natural and necessary step in our evolution," said Chris Cosgrove, Chief Executive Officer of CHS. "Our focus is on embedding advanced analytics and intelligent automation across our solutions to deliver greater value to our clients while positioning CHS at the forefront of innovation in healthcare technology."

CHS's AI initiative is aligned with its broader strategic roadmap, which includes:

Advancing data-driven capabilities through expanded proprietary analytics infrastructure

Integrating intelligent automation across client-facing and administrative workflows

Positioning CHS as a next-generation technology partner within the U.S. healthcare benefits ecosystem

CHS believes AI and advanced digital technologies will play a central role in driving long-term growth, supporting increased market penetration and strengthening its position within the approximately $4-6 billion (SOURCE: Mordor Intelligence) U.S. healthcare benefits administration software market.

About Comprehensive Healthcare Systems Inc.

Comprehensive Healthcare Systems Inc. is a corporation incorporated under the laws of the Province of Alberta and is the parent company of Comprehensive Healthcare Systems Inc. (Delaware). The Company is a vertically integrated software as a services (SaaS) company focused on digitizing healthcare with Healthcare Benefits Administration solutions, providing reliable and high-volume transaction-capable systems. The Company's state-of-the-art Novus 360 Healthcare Welfare and Benefits Administration (HWBA) SaaS platform is used by clients for all aspects of healthcare benefits administration (including self-funded employers, providers, and labor unions), providing healthcare administrative software and technology-enabled services.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

The press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "budget", "believe", "project", "estimate", "expect", "scheduled", "forecast", "strategy", "future", "likely", "may", "to be", "could", "would", "should", "will" and similar references to future periods or the negative or comparable terminology, as well as terms usually used in the future and conditional. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as of the date they are provided. However, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors.

Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors that could cause the Company's actual results and financial conditions to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important risk factors that could cause actual results and financial conditions to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, include among others: general economic, market and business conditions in Canada and globally; market volatility; unforeseen delays in timelines for any of the transactions or events described in this press release; and the risk of regulatory changes that may impact the business of the Company. All forward-looking information is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking statement or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events, or developments, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/288926

Source: Comprehensive Healthcare Systems Inc.