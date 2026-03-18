

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (HIK.L) revealed earnings for its full year that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $402 million, or $1.81 per share. This compares with $359 million, or $1.61 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC reported adjusted earnings of $503 million or $2.26 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 7.1% to $3.34 billion from $3.12 billion last year.



Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $402 Mln. vs. $359 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.81 vs. $1.61 last year. -Revenue: $3.34 Bln vs. $3.12 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News