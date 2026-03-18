Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 18, 2026) - Advanced Gold Exploration Inc. (CSE: AUEX) (FSE: ZF2) (OTC Pink: AUHIF) ("Advanced Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its press release of February 27, 2026, it has closed its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") through the issuance of 4,885,000 units at a price of $0.20 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $977,000.

Each Unit was comprised of one common share (each, a "Common Share") in the capital of the Company and one-half of one whole Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.30 per Common Share for a period of two (2) years from the date of issuance.

All securities issued pursuant to the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus one day from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable securities legislation. The gross proceeds of the Offering shall be used for general corporate and working capital purposes.

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid certain eligible persons (the "Finders") a cash commission of an aggregate of $59,760 and issued an aggregate of 286,800 broker warrants (each, a "Broker Warrant"). Each Broker Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.30 per Common Share for a period of two (2) years from the closing of the Offering.

The Offering constituted a related party transaction within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101") as insider of the Company subscribed for an aggregate of 150,000 Units. The Company is relying on the exemptions from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(b) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, as the Company is not listed on a specified market and the fair market value of the participation in the Private Placement by the insider does not exceed 25% of the market capitalization of the Company in accordance with MI 61-101. The Company did not file a material change report in respect of the related party transaction at least 21 days before the closing of the of the Offering, which the Company deems reasonable in the circumstances in order to complete the Offering in an expeditious manner.

In addition, further to the Company's press release of February 27, 2026, and pursuant to a mineral property purchase and sale agreement dated February 26, 2026 (the "Agreement") with Stream Metals LLC and Kadenwood Development Corp. (collectively, the "Vendors") it has issued an aggregate of 1,500,000 Common Shares to the Vendors as partial consideration for the Silver Belle Project located in Eureka County, Nevada.

Finally, the Company is pleased to announce that effective as of 12:01 a.m. (EST) on March 17, 2026, it has completed a vertical short form amalgamation with its wholly-owned subsidiary, Talisker Gold Corp. (the "Subsidiary").

The amalgamation of the Company and its Subsidiary was undertaken in order to simplify the corporate structure of the Company and to reduce administrative costs.

No securities of the Company will be issued in connection with the amalgamation and the Company's share capital will remain unchanged. All of the issued and outstanding shares of the Subsidiary will be cancelled, and the assets, liabilities and obligations of the Subsidiary will be assumed by the Company. The amalgamation will not have any significant effect on the business and operations of the Company and the shares of the Company will continue to be listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons as defined under applicable United States securities laws unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

ABOUT ADVANCED GOLD

Advanced Gold Exploration is a Canadian mineral exploration company with a portfolio of Canadian gold and copper properties. The company's expertise is in identifying and acquiring undervalued properties with significant historical work, which it believes it can enhance their economic value at today's prices. The company's purpose is to bring immediate and long-term value to its partners and shareholders. Visit www.advancedgoldexploration.com for more information.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Arndt Roehlig, President, CEO, Director

Forward-Looking Information and Cautionary Statements

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the trading of the Company's securities and the focus of the Company's business. Any such forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "contemplates", "believes", "projects", "plans" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the Company's ability to increase the value of its current and future mineral exploration properties and, in connection therewith, any long-term shareholder value, the Company's ability to mitigate or eliminate exploration risk, and the Company's intention to develop a portfolio of historic gold properties. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the Company will continue its business as described above. Readers are encouraged to refer to the Company's annual and quarterly management's discussion and analysis and other periodic filings made by the Company with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances or actual results unless required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/288890

Source: Advanced Gold Exploration Inc.