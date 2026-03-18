

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - General Mills, Inc. (GIS) revealed a profit for third quarter that Drops, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $303.1 million, or $0.56 per share. This compares with $625.6 million, or $1.12 per share, last year.



Excluding items, General Mills, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $342.5 million or $0.64 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period fell 8.5% to $4.43 billion from $4.84 billion last year.



General Mills, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $303.1 Mln. vs. $625.6 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.56 vs. $1.12 last year. -Revenue: $4.43 Bln vs. $4.84 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News