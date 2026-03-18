Vancouver, Canada--(Newsfile Corp. - March 18, 2026) - Turnium Technology Group Inc. (TSXV: TTGI) (FSE: E48) ("TTGI" or the "Company"), a global provider of Technology-as-a-Service (TaaS) solutions and channel-driven IT services, today announced its wholly owned subsidiary Insentra TTGI US LLC ("Insentra") is expanding its partner services across the United States (U.S.) as demand accelerates among Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) seeking specialist expertise to deliver increasingly complex Microsoft AI and security solutions.

Operating exclusively through the IT channel, Insentra works through a growing ecosystem of partners including MSPs, Value-Added Resellers (VARs), telecommunications providers, systems integrators, and ISVs. The company enables partners to deliver advanced Microsoft services and solutions without the need to build large internal specialist engineering teams.

As organizations rapidly adopt artificial intelligence technologies and strengthen cybersecurity frameworks, many partners are looking for flexible ways to expand their service capabilities while maintaining full ownership of the customer relationship.

Jody Elkins, President - U.S. at Insentra, said "Demand from partners across the U.S. continues to accelerate, with further growth expected following the launch of Microsoft's Agent365 platform. Partners are being asked to deliver increasingly complex Microsoft solutions and keep pace with the rapidly evolving AI landscape. However, many don't want to scale large specialist engineering teams internally. Insentra enables partners to extend their capabilities while maintaining full ownership of the customer relationship. Our role is to provide the expertise behind the scenes so partners can deliver exceptional outcomes for their customers."

The company's expansion in the U.S. is supported by its integration into TTGI's global technology platform, providing additional scale and alignment as Insentra continues to grow its partner ecosystem. "Being part of TTGI gives us the platform to accelerate our growth while staying focused on our partner-only model," Elkins added. "The opportunity in the U.S. market is significant as partners look for trusted expertise to help them deliver the next generation of Microsoft AI and security services."

Insentra operates across North America, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific, supporting partners delivering Microsoft cloud, security, and infrastructure solutions through its global delivery model. With demand for specialist services continuing to rise, the U.S. is expected to remain a key driver of Insentra's next phase of global growth.

Strengthening the Global Partner Ecosystem

As artificial intelligence becomes a central driver of enterprise technology adoption, Insentra is focused on strengthening its global partner ecosystem by helping channel partners deliver Microsoft AI solutions with greater confidence and technical depth. Many Managed Service Providers, Value-Added Resellers, and Independent Software Vendors are seeing increasing customer demand for AI-enabled productivity, automation, and data-driven insights. However, deploying these technologies often requires specialized skills across cloud architecture, security, data governance, and AI implementation.

Through its partner-only model and global delivery capability, Insentra works alongside partners to provide the specialist expertise required to design, implement, and support advanced Microsoft AI and security solutions. This approach enables partners to expand their service offerings, accelerate innovation, and capture new opportunities in the rapidly evolving AI services market while maintaining full ownership of the customer relationship.

About Insentra, a TTGI Company

Insentra is a collaborative IT services partner delivering specialised Advisory, Professional, and Managed Services exclusively through the IT channel. Founded in Sydney, Australia, with offices in the United States and the United Kingdom, Insentra provides partners and their clients with deep expertise across artificial intelligence, modern workplace, cloud, data, cybersecurity, and end-user computing.

For more information, visit www.insentra.com.au.

About Turnium Technology Group Inc. (TTGI)

TTGI acquires companies that complement its Technology-as-a-Service (TaaS) strategy, integrates them to generate efficiencies, and delivers their solutions through a global partner-led program to customers worldwide. TTGI's mission is to provide IT providers with a complete, white-labelled portfolio of business technology solutions, enabling them to quickly add new services in response to customer demand.

In essence, TTGI is building a TaaS platform that incorporates all the services, platforms, and capabilities that ISPs, MSPs, IT Providers, VoIP/UCaaS, CCaaS, or Cloud Providers might need. Additionally, TTGI provides deployment resources, hardware, delivery, support, and marketing and sales enablement to help channel partners go to market quickly and deliver exceptional quality.

TTGI delivers secure, cost-effective, uninterrupted, and scalable global IT solutions to its partners and their end-customers-because "Connectivity Matters."

For more information, contact sales@ttgi.io, visit www.ttgi.io or follow us on Twitter @turnium.

CAUTIONARY NOTES

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FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain acts, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved".

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Some of these risks are described under the "Caution on Forward-Looking Information" section and "Risk Factors" section of the MD&A. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

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Source: Turnium Technology Group Inc.