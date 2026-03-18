Brixton Metals Corporation: Brixton Metals Reports Record Silver Intercepts of 18.2m of 3,638 g/t Ag Including 6.8m of 9,421 g/t Ag at its Langis Project in Ontario

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brixton Metals Corporation (TSX-V: BBB, OTCQB: BBBXF) (the "Company" or "Brixton") is pleased to announce the second batch of results from its ongoing exploration at the wholly owned Langis Silver Project, located in the historic silver mining camp of Cobalt, Ontario, Canada. The past producing Langis mine site is located approximately 500 kilometres north of Toronto and benefits from excellent infrastructure, including all-season road access, power, rail connections, and a refiner. The 2026 drill campaign marks a significant milestone, targeting both infill and expansion of established high-grade silver zones. A total of 7510.25m over 39 holes has been completed in 2026, 9 previously released (refer to News Release, March 10, 2026) and 5 holes/1034.80m reported herein.

Highlights

Hole LM-26-305 represents the best silver intercept encountered by the Company to date in terms of grade-thickness, returning 18.2 m of 3,638 g/t Ag from 113.8 m depth. Including 6.8m of 9,421 g/t silver from 121.2m depth.



Hole LM-26-307 has returned 13.6m of 367.0 g/t silver from 118.4m depth. Including 4.1m of 930.2 g/t silver from 118.4m depth.



Hole LM-26-302 has returned 9.0m of 406.9 g/t silver from 116m depth. Including 0.5m of 2,930 g/t silver from 118.35m depth.



Chairman, CEO, Gary R. Thompson stated, "We are delighted to report the second batch of drill results from the Langis 2026 drill program. We were confident that we would hit some high-grade silver given the previous drilling at Langis this year, but these results are extraordinary. The results from hole 305 are more than two times greater than any previously drilled intervals at Langis. It's great to see the visible native silver in core here, which is a unique attribute of the Langis Project. Given these results, we intend to add a second drill in May to increase our drill density at Langis."

Figure 1. Core photographs of hole LM-26-305 from 121.3m of native silver and cobaltite veins.





Discussion

The first drill holes of the season were designed to test silver mineralization south of the Shaft 6 area (Figures 2 & 3). Previous exploration in this area identified silver primarily hosted in vertical, dilatant zones and shear veins, occurring as native silver. This news release reports results from holes drilled on the same pad south of Shaft 6, several of which successfully intersected silver mineralization (Table 1). Most notably, hole LM-26-305 intersected centimetre-scale silver veins (Figure 1). Multiple mineralized intervals were encountered in this hole, with silver largely associated with centimetre-wide native silver and cobaltite veins. Surrounding and extending beyond the high-grade core, a broader mineralized envelope was intersected, forming a mineralized lower grade shoulder that returned a weighted average of 77m of 862.2 g/t Ag (Figure 4).

For more significant results, see Table 1. Drilling continues in the Langis Shaft 6 area, focusing on expanding and infilling known silver mineralization.

Table 1. Select assay intervals from 2026 drill holes LM-26-302, -304, -305, -306 and -307.

Hole ID From To Interval Silver Cobalt meter meter meter g/t ppm LM-26-302 116.00 125.00 9.00 406.91 1480.52 including 118.35 118.85 0.50 2930 8920 LM-26-304 116.85 125.00 8.15 36.75 81.17 LM-26-304 154.00 166.00 12.00 69.35 - including 160.70 161.20 0.50 1310.00 - LM-26-304 190.00 192.00 2.00 48.82 130.36 LM-26-305 92.00 169.00 77.00 862.23 453.34 including 113.80 132.00 18.20 3637.99 1757.50 and including 121.20 128.00 6.80 9421.03 3630.30 LM-26-306 110.05 113.00 2.95 24.65 - LM-26-307 118.40 132.00 13.60 367.01 281.81 including 118.40 122.50 4.10 930.24 589.02

Assay values are weighted averages. Reported intervals are drilling length, and the true width of the mineralized intervals has not yet been determined.

Figure 2. Location map of drill holes referenced in this news release within the Langis project.





Figure 3. Detailed map of drill holes in this news release of the Shaft 6 area.





Figure 4. A to A' Cross Section Looking North showing drill holes LM-26-305 and LM-26-306.





This cross-section displays only drill holes oriented subparallel to the section (85° ± 4° azimuth); drillholes with other orientations are omitted. Lithological contacts are interpretive and based on prior drilling. Historic drillhole assays are projected to a maximum of 20m from the section.

Table 2. Drill Collar Information.

Hole ID Easting (m) Northing (m) Elevation (m) Azimuth Dip Depth (m) LM-26-302 607385 5270705 214 90 -50 180.00 LM-26-304 607385 5270705 214 90 -45 249.00 LM-26-305 607385 5270705 214 85 -50 201.00 LM-26-306 607385 5270705 214 90 -50 210.00 LM-26-307 607385 5270705 214 95 -55 194.80

About the Langis Project

The wholly owned Langis Silver Project includes a former producing mine, approximately 500 kilometres north of Toronto, Ontario, Canada, with excellent infrastructure. Silver mineralization is found as native silver and within steeply to moderately dipping veins, veinlets, disseminations, rosettes, and fracture infill, often associated with minerals such as calcite, hematite, pyrite, cobaltite, chalcopyrite, niccolite, and silver. Mineralization is hosted across three principal rock types: Archean Keewatin volcanic and metasedimentary rocks, Proterozoic Coleman Member sedimentary rocks of the Huronian Supergroup, and Proterozoic Nipissing diabase. The geological ore deposit model for this area is a continental-rift extensional depositional environment. Intermittently from 1908 to 1989, the Langis Mine produced 10.4 million ounces of silver at a head grade of 25 opt. Reported silver recoveries at Langis were 88% to 98%. Over 10km of underground workings were developed by previous operators; however, shafts and openings have been capped and sealed. Historically, silver mines in the Cobalt Camp collectively produced over 500 million ounces of silver.

Quality Assurance & Quality Control

Quality assurance and quality control protocols for drill core sampling were developed by Brixton. Core samples were mostly taken at 1.5m intervals. High-grade intervals were taken at 0.50m to 1.00m intervals. Blank, duplicate (lab pulp), and certified reference materials were inserted at a combined rate of up to 15%. Core samples were cut in half, bagged, zip-tied, and sent directly to the ALS Minerals preparation facility in Sudbury, Ontario. ALS Minerals Laboratories is registered to ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 17025 accreditations for laboratory procedures. Samples were analyzed at ALS Laboratory Facilities in North Vancouver, British Columbia, for gold by fire assay with an atomic absorption finish. Ag, Pb, Cu, and Zn, as well as 48 additional elements, were analyzed using a four-acid digestion with an ICP-MS finish. Overlimits for silver were analyzed using fire assay and gravimetric finish, and/or fire assay and gravimetric finish on concentrates. The certified reference materials were acquired from CDN Resource Laboratories Ltd. of Langley, British Columbia, and the standards inserted varied depending on the type and abundance of mineralization visually observed in the primary sample. Blank material used consisted of non-mineralized siliceous landscaping rock. A copy of the QAQC protocols can be viewed at the Company's website.

Qualified Person (QP)

Mr. Martin Ethier, P.Geo., is a consultant for the Company who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Ethier has verified the referenced data and analytical results disclosed in this press release and has approved the technical information presented herein.

About Brixton Metals Corporation

Brixton Metals is a Canadian exploration company focused on the advancement of its mining projects. Brixton wholly owns four exploration projects: Brixton's flagship Thorn copper-silver-silver-molybdenum Project, the Hog Heaven copper-silver-silver Project in NW Montana, USA, which is optioned to Ivanhoe Electric Inc., the Langis and HudBay silver Projects in Ontario and the Atlin Goldfields Project located in northwest BC, which is optioned to Eldorado Gold Corporation. Brixton Metals Corporation shares trade on the TSX-V under the ticker symbol BBB, and on the OTCQB under the ticker symbol BBBXF. For more information about Brixton, please visit our website at www.brixtonmetals.com

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Mr. Gary R. Thompson, Chairman and CEO

info@brixtonmetals.com

For Investor Relations inquiries please contact: Mr. Michael Rapsch, Vice President Investor Relations. email: michael.rapsch@brixtonmetals.com or call Tel: 604-630-9707

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Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", and "intend", statements that an action or event "may", "might", "could", "should", or "will" be taken or occur, including statements that address potential quantity and/or grade of minerals, potential size and expansion of a mineralized zone, proposed timing of exploration and development plans, or other similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein including, without limitation, statements regarding the use of proceeds. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the following risks: the need for additional financing; operational risks associated with mineral exploration; fluctuations in commodity prices; title matters; and the additional risks identified in the annual information form of the Company or other reports and filings with the TSXV and applicable Canadian securities regulators. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.

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