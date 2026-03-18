LA FRANCAISE DE L'ENERGIE: FDE strengthens its governance with the appointment of Jonathan Ludmir as an Observer on the Board of Directors

FDE strengthens its governance with the appointment of Jonathan Ludmir as an Observer on the Board of Directors

An appointment that demonstrates the confidence of a new institutional infrastructure investor in FDE's developments

Pontpierre, France, 18 March 2026 - FDE (Euronext: FDE - ISIN: FR0013030152), a low-carbon energy producer, announces the forthcoming appointment of Jonathan Ludmir, representative of InfraWealth Capital SF ("InfraWealth"), as an observer on the Board of Directors. This appointment is part of a shareholder representation process linked to InfraWealth's significant stake in FDE's capital and is intended, in the long term, to result in a full representation on the Board of Directors, subject in particular to the decisions of the relevant governance bodies of FDE.

A committed shareholder supporting the strategy

This appointment comes against the backdrop of InfraWealth's significant 5.7% stake in La Française de l'Énergie (FDE). It reflects the confidence of an institutional investor specialising in energy infrastructure in the Group's strategy of building, owning and managing productive and profitable real assets dedicated to low-carbon energies such as gas, electricity, hydrogen and heat, which are key to addressing climate and energy sovereignty challenges.

Strengthening corporate governance

The appointment of Jonathan Ludmir to the Board of Directors as an observer is part of an ongoing initiative to improve FDE's governance fully dedicated to the sustainable creation of value for all shareholders. This approach also reflects the importance of having strong shareholder representation on the Board, in order to enrich discussions on capital allocation, strategic priorities and best governance practices.

InfraWealth's involvement also enables the company to benefit from the support of Clearway Capital, a co-investor of InfraWealth, which possesses in-depth expertise in listed markets and best governance practices, thereby complementing the transactional experience and disciplined capital allocation approach that InfraWealth has developed.

An infrastructure specialist

With its international experience in energy infrastructure investment, Jonathan Ludmir brings a global perspective and in-depth knowledge of the sector's challenges. Mr Ludmir has successfully helped to structure large financing for various infrastructure projects, acting as an active minority partner alongside funds and operators such as FDE. His expertise in project development and investment strategy is a valuable asset in supporting FDE on its growth trajectory. He will enable the Board of Directors to benefit from complementary skills and recognised expertise in the energy and infrastructure sector, thereby enriching the Group's strategic thinking.

Julien Moulin, Chairman of the Board of Directors of FDE, said: "We are delighted to welcome Jonathan Ludmir as an observer to our Board of Directors. His appointment reflects the strength of our relationship with InfraWealth, a committed shareholder that shares our vision of the energy market and our Group's development strategy. His international experience and his knowledge of infrastructure players will be valuable assets in supporting our growth strategy as a leading infrastructure operator."

Next event:

H1 results release on 24 March 2026 after market close

La Française de l'Énergie is eligible for the PEA and PEA-PME

Reuters code: FDE.PA Bloomberg code: FDE.FP Press contact

contact@francaisedelenergie.fr

+ 33 (0)3 87 04 34 51 Investor Relations

ir@francaisedelenergie.fr

+ 33 (0)3 87 04 34 51

About La Française de l'Énergie (FDE)

FDE is an independent multi-energy producer dedicated to achieving Net Zero. As a specialist in short supply chains and the circular economy, FDE draws on its expertise spanning engineering, energy production and CO? storage to provide energy solutions that combine carbon footprint reduction with improved resilience of the ecosystems concerned.

For further information, please visit https://www.francaisedelenergie.fr/

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the prospects and growth strategies of FDE and its subsidiaries (the "Group"). These statements include indications regarding the Group's intentions, strategies, growth prospects and trends concerning its operating results, financial position and cash position. Although these indications are based on data, assumptions and estimates that the Group considers reasonable, they are subject to numerous risk factors and uncertainties, meaning that actual results may differ from those anticipated or implied by these statements due to a variety of factors, including those described in the documents filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) and available on FDE's website (www.francaisedelenergie.fr). The forward-looking information contained in this press release reflects the Group's current views as at the date of this document. Unless required by law, the Group expressly disclaims any obligation to update such forward-looking information in light of new information or future developments.

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