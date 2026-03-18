Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 18, 2026) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today welcomed the listing of UBERDOC Health Technologies Corp. ("UBERDOC" or the "Company"). The Delaware-based Company's common shares began trading on the CSE today following a three-way amalgamation and reverse takeover of an existing issuer. The ticker symbol is APPT.

UBERDOC has created an AI-powered online marketplace designed to connect patients and physicians, shortening wait times. With no referrals, insurance barriers or hidden costs involved, the platform is intended to provide benefits to both groups: patients can gain access to healthcare quickly and affordably, and physicians can gain greater control over their time, revenue and practice growth. The Company is currently focused on deepening its presence in existing revenue channels, expanding physician networks and clinical capacity, enhancing existing products and services, and exploring strategic partnerships.

"We congratulate UBERDOC on its CSE listing and wish the company success in its efforts to bring efficiency to the U.S. healthcare system," said Stuart Schady, the CSE's Vice President, Business Development. "We are also pleased to be expanding our roster of companies harnessing AI technology in new and creative ways."

"Listing on the CSE marks an important milestone for UBERDOC," said Sean Kearney, CEO. "Our mission is to give patients a direct path to specialist care without the referrals, delays and surprise bills that define the current system. This listing allows us to scale our vision and increase access to transparent, affordable healthcare for all."

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Source: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)