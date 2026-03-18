Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 18, 2026) - MIIVO HOLDINGS CORP. (TSXV: MIVO) (OTCQB: MIVOF) ("Miivo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has issued its final acceptance of the previously announced acquisition (the "Transaction") of all of the issued and outstanding shares of Tandem Partners ("Tandem"), a Dubai, UAE-based private company. The Company further announces that disinterested shareholders of Miivo approved the Transaction by a significant majority through written consent forms obtained in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Alexander Damouni, CEO of Miivo, commented: "Receiving final Exchange acceptance and overwhelming shareholder support are significant milestones that reflect the confidence in this Transaction. We are committed to completing the integration of Tandem's advisory capabilities with Miivo's AI platform and are focused on delivering value to our shareholders as we move forward."

Share Transfer and Closing

The share transfer in respect of the Transaction is expected to occur in due course. The Company wishes to advise shareholders that certain administrative processes associated with the transfer of the Tandem shares may experience delays arising from the current geopolitical situation in the Middle East. These delays are procedural in nature and do not reflect any change in the terms of the Transaction or the commitment of either party to its completion. The terms of the Transaction remain unchanged, as described in the Company's news release dated January 19, 2026, a copy of which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+.

The Company will provide further updates as closing milestones are achieved.

About Miivo Holdings Corp.

Miivo Holdings Corp. (TSXV: MIVO) is transforming how SMEs access financial intelligence by leveraging artificial intelligence to deliver enterprise-grade business insights at SME scale. The Company's AI-powered management platform empowers small and medium-sized businesses to optimize operations, improve financial performance, and accelerate growth through data-driven decision-making. Guided by a leadership team with extensive experience in technology and AI, Miivo is positioned at the forefront of the rapidly expanding AI SaaS market for SME solutions.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This news release may contain statements which constitute "forward-looking information", including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers with respect to the future business activities of the Company. The words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future business activities and involve risks and uncertainties, and that the Company's future business activities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, fluctuations in market prices, successes of the operations of the Company, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such information will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking information except as required under the applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/289025

Source: Miivo Holdings Corp.