PolyPeptide Group / Key word(s): Financing

PolyPeptide strengthens financing structure through expansion of existing credit facility



19.03.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST





Media release PolyPeptide strengthens financing structure through expansion of existing credit facility Baar, 19 March 2026 - PolyPeptide Group AG (SIX: PPGN), a specialized global CDMO for peptide-based active pharmaceutical ingredients, today announced the strengthening of its financing structure through the expansion of its existing credit facility. PolyPeptide has expanded its existing credit facility to EUR 200 million, reinforcing its financing position. UBS continues to act as coordinator and agent of the lending syndicate, which now includes ING Bank in addition to Danske Bank and Zürcher Kantonalbank. The expanded facility further enhances PolyPeptide's financial flexibility as the Group advances toward its strategic objective of doubling 2023 revenue by 2028, supported by expected improvements in profitability and cash flow as well as continued customer funding for major capacity-expansion projects. Juan Jose Gonzalez, CEO of PolyPeptide: "The expansion of our credit facility and the addition of ING Bank to our lending syndicate reinforce the confidence our banking partners have in PolyPeptide's strategy and long-term growth potential. With this increased financing capacity, we are well positioned to advance toward our ambition of doubling 2023 revenue by 2028 and to continue our growth journey from a position of solid financial strength." Contact PolyPeptide Group AG

Corporate Communications

Lauren Starr

mediateam@polypeptide.com

T: +41 43 502 0580 PolyPeptide Group AG

Investor Relations

Tim Brandl

investorrelations@polypeptide.com

T: +41 43 502 0580

About PolyPeptide PolyPeptide Group AG and its consolidated subsidiaries ("PolyPeptide") is a specialized Contract Development & Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) for peptide-based active pharmaceutical ingredients. By supporting its customers mainly in pharma and biotech, it contributes to the health of millions of patients across the world. PolyPeptide serves a fast-growing market, offering products and services from pre-clinical to commercial stages. Its broad portfolio reflects the opportunities in drug therapies across areas and with significant exposure to metabolic diseases, including GLP-1. Dating back to 1952, PolyPeptide today runs a global network of six GMP-certified facilities in Europe, the U.S. and India. PolyPeptide's shares (SIX: PPGN) are listed on SIX Swiss Exchange. For more information, please visit polypeptide.com . @PolyPeptide -- follow us on LinkedIn . Disclaimer This media release has been prepared by PolyPeptide Group AG and contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect the current views of management. Such statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied in this release. PolyPeptide Group AG is providing the information in this release as of this date and, except as required by applicable laws or regulations, does not undertake any obligation to update any statements contained in it as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additional features:



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