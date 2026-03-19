

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Nemetschek SE (NEM0.F) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings totaled EUR64.7 million, or EUR0.56 per share. This compares with EUR51.7 million, or EUR0.45 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 11.8% to EUR325.3 million from EUR290.9 million last year.



Nemetschek SE earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR64.7 Mln. vs. EUR51.7 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR0.56 vs. EUR0.45 last year. -Revenue: EUR325.3 Mln vs. EUR290.9 Mln last year.



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