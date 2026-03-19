GRK Infra Oyj: GRK selected for a second North Bothnia Line project in Sweden - contract value of approximately EUR 55 million

19.3.2026 09:15:01 EET | GRK Infra Oyj | Investor News

GRK has been selected to carry out a bridge infrastructure project for the North Bothnia Line railway in northern Sweden. The value of the contract is approximately SEK 595 million (EUR 55 million). The work will begin in 2026 and is expected to be completed in 2029. The appeal period concerning the Swedish Transport Administration's procurement decision is active. The estimated signature date for the agreement is 26 March 2026, if no appeals are filed against the procurement decision. The project will be recorded in GRK's order book upon signing the agreement.

GRK Infra Plc Investor News 19 March 2026 at 9.15 a.m.

The North Bothnia Line is a new 270-kilometre-long coastal railway between Umeå and Luleå. It is one of the most significant infrastructure investments in northern Sweden, and its construction will progress gradually in the 2020-2030s.

GRK's new contract is located in the municipality of Robertsfors, approximately 40-70 kilometres north of Umeå. The railway infrastructure project includes the construction of the railway substructure, bridges and stations. The new project represents a significant addition to the Swedish company GRK Sverige AB's order book, which in Sweden amounted to approximately EUR 284 million as of December 2025.



"It is a very positive thing that we have been selected for already our second North Bothnia Line project. It is significant for us to be involved in the construction of the new coastal railway from the early stages. Our goal is to grow our business in Sweden and build a diverse order book, and this project excellently supports that objective," says Mika Mäenpää, CEO of GRK.



"In this new coastal railway project, GRK is building approximately 14 kilometres of track bed, two stations and nine bridges, along with an additional bridge option. The construction of the railway substructure includes ground cutting, embankments, stabilisation, track bed shaping and the bridges that are part of the project. Two of the bridges are green bridges that allow passage for animals. The work is primarily done on natural terrain, which consists of both peatland and rock," says Carl Andersson, CEO of GRK Sverige AB.

The construction of the North Bothnia Line will be tendered across several dozen separate projects, of which GRK has won two





Sweden is currently investing heavily in the railway network, and several key connections will be built and renovated in the coming years. The North Bothnia Line has been divided into approximately 20-25 substructure construction contracts, in addition to which the Swedish Transport Administration is separately putting out to tender electrical, safety equipment and superstructure contracts, station-specific work and level crossing and private road arrangements. The exact number of these subprojects may be specified as the project progresses. The total cost of the North Bothnia Line is estimated to be approximately SEK 40 billion.

GRK signed its first agreement on the North Bothnia Line in December 2024. It is smaller project than the current one where GRK is building track bed and bridges in the section between Pålböleån and Gryssjön in the municipality of Umeå. The value of the contract in question is approximately SEK 158 million (EUR 14.5 million). The work on the project started at the end of 2025 and is expected to be completed in 2027.

In addition to the new coastal railway, other significant railway projects are also being promoted in Sweden, such as the renovation of the Iron Ore Line, the East Link (new railway connection between Stockholm and Linköping) and the West Link (tunnel in the centre of Gothenburg).

Contacts

Carl Andersson, VD, GRK Sverige AB, +46 70 384 00 99, carl.andersson@grksverige.se

Mika Mäenpää, CEO, GRK Infra Plc, GRK Suomi Oy, mika.maenpaa@grk.fi

About GRK Infra Oyj

GRK designs, repairs and builds roads, highways, tracks and bridges in order to make everyday life run smoothly, promote people meeting each other and to create a more sustainable future. GRK's expertise also include selectricity network construction and environmental technology. We operate in Finland, Sweden and Estonia with approximately 1,200 professionals. GRK's core competencies include the execution of versatile infrastructure construction projects, project management of both small and large projects as well as extensive rail expertise. GRK provides services from design to construction and maintenance.

Our customers include the state administration, municipalities and cities, as well as the private sector. GRK works on several projects in alliance with other companies of the infrastructure construction sector.



In addition to the parent company GRK Infra Oyj, the GRK Group includes country companies in each operating country: GRK Suomi Oy in Finland, GRK Eesti AS, A-Kaabel OÜ and Novus Initium Investments OÜ in Estonia and GRK Sverige AB in Sweden. The parent company GRK Infra Plc is responsible for the Group's administration and financing. The country companies carry out the Group's operative activities.