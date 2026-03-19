Instalco AB: Per Sjöstrand appointed permanent President and CEO of Instalco

The Board of Instalco AB (publ) ("Instalco") has today resolved to appoint Per Sjöstrand as permanent President and CEO.

Per Sjöstrand is a founder of Instalco and has served as a Board member since 2021 and as acting President and CEO since 1 August 2025. He served as President and CEO of Instalco 2014-2021 and as Chairman of the Board until assuming the role of acting President and CEO in August 2025. Per has previously served as CEO of several companies and both director and manager of major projects at the Swedish Transport Administration.

"Per assumed the role of acting CEO when the company initiated a focused initiative to strengthen execution and drive business development. This work is progressing according to plan and is creating stability across the organisation. Per has a deeper understanding of the business and our model than anyone else, and during his time as acting CEO he has demonstrated exceptional drive and strong commitment in addressing the challenges facing Instalco. The Board has therefore decided to appoint Per as permanent CEO, a natural next step," comments Johnny Alvarsson, Chairman of the Board.

For further information:

Johnny Alvarsson, Chairman of the Board, +46-70-589 17 95

Fredrik Trahn, Head of Communications & Sustainability, +46-70-913 67 96, fredrik.trahn@instalco.se

Mathilda Eriksson, Head of IR, +46-70-972 34 29, mathilda.eriksson@instalco.se

Instalco is one of the leading installation companies in Northern Europe for electrical, heating & plumbing, ventilation, industrial solutions and technical consulting. We offer system design, installation and service & maintenance of buildings and facilities in Sweden, Norway, Finland and Germany. The business is run through our 150+ subsidiaries, with support from a small, central organisation. Instalco is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker INSTAL. For more information, visit www.instalco.se