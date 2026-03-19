Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 19.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Während Kupfer zum Engpass wird, startet diese Aktie in Nevada die nächste große Explorationsphase
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DDPQ | ISIN: SE0017483506 | Ticker-Symbol: 4IIA
Tradegate
18.03.26 | 18:21
3,008 Euro
+1,76 % +0,052
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
INSTALCO AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INSTALCO AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,8542,88811:15
2,8802,88410:59
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.03.2026 07:50 Uhr
36 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Instalco AB: Per Sjöstrand appointed permanent President and CEO of Instalco

The Board of Instalco AB (publ) ("Instalco") has today resolved to appoint Per Sjöstrand as permanent President and CEO.

Per Sjöstrand is a founder of Instalco and has served as a Board member since 2021 and as acting President and CEO since 1 August 2025. He served as President and CEO of Instalco 2014-2021 and as Chairman of the Board until assuming the role of acting President and CEO in August 2025. Per has previously served as CEO of several companies and both director and manager of major projects at the Swedish Transport Administration.

"Per assumed the role of acting CEO when the company initiated a focused initiative to strengthen execution and drive business development. This work is progressing according to plan and is creating stability across the organisation. Per has a deeper understanding of the business and our model than anyone else, and during his time as acting CEO he has demonstrated exceptional drive and strong commitment in addressing the challenges facing Instalco. The Board has therefore decided to appoint Per as permanent CEO, a natural next step," comments Johnny Alvarsson, Chairman of the Board.

For further information:
Johnny Alvarsson, Chairman of the Board, +46-70-589 17 95
Fredrik Trahn, Head of Communications & Sustainability, +46-70-913 67 96, fredrik.trahn@instalco.se
Mathilda Eriksson, Head of IR, +46-70-972 34 29, mathilda.eriksson@instalco.se

Instalco is one of the leading installation companies in Northern Europe for electrical, heating & plumbing, ventilation, industrial solutions and technical consulting. We offer system design, installation and service & maintenance of buildings and facilities in Sweden, Norway, Finland and Germany. The business is run through our 150+ subsidiaries, with support from a small, central organisation. Instalco is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker INSTAL. For more information, visit www.instalco.se

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.