

ROMANEL-SUR-MORGES (dpa-AFX) - Logitech International (LOGI) announced the appointment of Yalcin Yilmaz as Chief Commercial Officer, effective April 1, 2026. Yilmaz, currently Vice President Europe & Asia Pacific Developed, succeeds Quin Liu. The company noted that Yalcin and his team championed the launch of Logitech G PLAY and Logi WORK, the company's annual flagship brand events.



Hanneke Faber, Logitech CEO, said: 'Yalcin's experience and track record of growth will ensure our global Sales and Marketing organization will continue to excel.'



Logitech shares are currently trading at 72.38 Swiss francs, up 1.74%.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News