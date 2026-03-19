

LANDSBERG AM LECH (dpa-AFX) - Rational AG (RTLLF.PK) reported a profit for its full year that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled EUR253.85 million, or EUR22.33 per share. This compares with EUR250.53 million, or EUR22.03 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 5.5% to EUR1.259 billion from EUR1.193 billion last year.



Rational AG earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR253.85 Mln. vs. EUR250.53 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR22.33 vs. EUR22.03 last year. -Revenue: EUR1.259 Bln vs. EUR1.193 Bln last year.



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