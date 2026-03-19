Tata Elxsi Announces the Launch of a Global Offshore Development Center (ODC) for Terumo Corporation

PUNE, India, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Elxsi, a global leader in design and technology services, and Terumo Corporation, a global medical innovation company, today inaugurated the 'Terumo-Tata Elxsi Offshore Development Center'. This dedicated center will support the development of Terumo's cardiac and vascular solutions, strengthening engineering and innovation capabilities while enabling continuous lifecycle support across international markets.

The center brings together multidisciplinary teams, with Tata Elxsi's expertise in design, engineering, verification, regulatory compliance, and localisation, along with the thoughtful application of AI, GenAI, and digital capabilities in software engineering. This enables faster development and regional adaptation while addressing the growing demand for patient-centric medical devices with improved cost efficiency and product differentiation.

The collaboration advances the reliability and performance of cardiac and vascular technologies, supporting their global availability and helping ensure they meet industry standards and the evolving needs of healthcare providers and patients.

Fumihisa Hirose, Company President, Cardiac & Vascular Company Terumo Corporation, said, "This new Offshore Development Center strengthens our ability to innovate faster and deliver high-quality medical technologies across global markets. Tata Elxsi's integrated design, engineering, and regulatory expertise will help us accelerate our global product roadmap while maintaining the highest standards of safety and compliance."

Sreevatsa Sahasranaman, Sr. Vice President & Head - Healthcare & Life Sciences, Tata Elxsi, said, "This Offshore Development Center represents a comprehensive long-term partnership model with Terumo Corporation to bring Tata Elxsi's multi-disciplinary, cross-functional and deep domain expertise to drive innovation and cost efficiencies across Terumo's Cardiovascular portfolio. We are committed to combining design, engineering, and regulatory capabilities, enhanced by the latest AI- and GenAI-powered technologies, to help Terumo bring next-gen medical technologies to global and emerging markets."

About Tata Elxsi

Tata Elxsi is a global design and technology services company headquartered in Bangalore, supporting healthcare, automotive, broadcast, and communications industries through design studios, development centers, and innovation hubs worldwide. The Healthcare & Life Sciences practice is ISO 13485 certified and collaborates with global medical device and pharmaceutical companies on next-generation product development.

For more information, please visit: www.tataelxsi.com

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