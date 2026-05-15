

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Terumo Corporation (TRUMF, 4543.T), a Japanese medical technology company, said on Friday that it expects a rise in annual earnings and revenue.



The company said: 'In the fiscal year ending March 31, 2027, the upward trend in medical demand will continue and revenue is expected to grow, mainly in Europe and the United States. As for the macro environment, the risks related to supply chain disruptions and rising raw material prices will continue. Furthermore, geopolitical risks, including tensions in the Middle East, have also increased, making the future uncertain. In this environment, the Group's financial guidance calls for an increase in revenue.'



For the 12-month period to March 31, 2027, Terumo expects a net income of JPY 165.300 billion, up 21.6% from last year. The company anticipates basic income per share of JPY 112.06.



The company projects an operating profit of JPY 224.500 billion, up 27.3% from the prior year. Terumo anticipates revenue of JPY 1.239 trillion, up 9.5% from the previous year.



For the 12-month period to March 31, 2027, the company aims to pay a total dividend of JPY 36 per share, higher than last year's JPY 30 per share.



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