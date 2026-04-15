Terumo Corporation Joins the Healthcare Plastics Recycling Council

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / April 15, 2026 / The Healthcare Plastics Recycling Council (HPRC) is pleased to welcome Terumo Corporation, a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices and solutions, as a new member.

"Terumo's advanced expertise in medical plastics, from design and manufacturing to design-for-recyclability, will add meaningful capability to HPRC's technical coalition," said Tracy Taszarek, Executive Director of HPRC. "We're pleased to welcome Terumo as a new member and look forward to their contributions to our project work."

With operations in more than 160 countries and regions, Terumo is a global leader in healthcare innovation. Terumo is committed to sustainability, implementing initiatives to reduce its environmental footprint, promote resource efficiency, and support circularity in medical plastics.

"Joining HPRC supports our ongoing work to promote responsible resource use, protect the environment, and transition to circular healthcare plastics," shared Emiko Kawamura, General Manager, EHS Management Department for Terumo. "We look forward to collaborating with fellow HPRC members to continue developing innovative solutions and learning from their valuable insights as industry leaders."

HPRC is currently engaged in multiple initiatives aimed at enabling the recycling and circularity of healthcare plastics, including an assessment of recycling infrastructure, opportunities for labelling standardization, and developing a scalable playbook for implementing regional hospital recycling programs.

About HPRC

HPRC is a private technical coalition of industry peers across healthcare, recycling, and waste management industries seeking to improve the recyclability of plastic products within healthcare. Made up of more than 30 brand-leading and globally recognized members, HPRC explores ways to enhance the economics, efficiency, and ultimately the quality and quantity of healthcare plastics collected for recycling in support of a circular plastics economy. HPRC is active across the United States and Europe working with key stakeholders, identifying opportunities for collaboration, and participating in industry events and forums. For more information, visit www.hprc.org and follow HPRC on LinkedIn.

About Terumo Corporation

Terumo (TSE: 4543) is a global medical innovation company. Guided by an unwavering commitment to patients, and driven by the passion of our associates, we strive to fulfill our Group Mission of "Contributing to Society through Healthcare." Founded in Tokyo in 1921, we provide a comprehensive range of solutions in the fields of therapeutic procedures, hospital operations, and life sciences in more than 160 countries and regions.

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Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Healthcare Plastics Recycling Council

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SOURCE: Healthcare Plastics Recycling Council

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/terumo-corporation-joins-the-healthcare-plastics-recycling-counc-1157679