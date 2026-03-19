Lisbon, Portugal--(Newsfile Corp. - March 19, 2026) - Lithium Africa Corp. (TSXV: LAF) (formerly named Lombard Street Capital Corp.) (the "Company") announces that, subject to regulatory approval, it has engaged the services of Independent Trading Group ("ITG") to provide market-making services in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange policies. ITG will trade shares of the Company on the TSXV and all other trading venues with the objective of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of the Company's common shares.

Under the market-making agreement (the "ITG Agreement"), ITG will receive compensation of CAD$6,000 per month, payable monthly in advance. The ITG Agreement is for an initial term of one month and will renew for additional one-month terms unless terminated. The ITG Agreement may be terminated by either party with 30 days' notice. There are no performance factors contained in the ITG Agreement and ITG will not receive shares or options as compensation. ITG and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities and at the time of the ITG Agreement, neither ITG nor its principals have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company.

The Company also announces that, subject to regulatory approval, it has retained Spark Newswire ("Spark") to provide marketing consulting services designed to increase brand equity and social awareness. Under the marketing consulting services agreement (the "Spark Agreement"), Spark will provide a range of services including media distribution, influencer campaigns, email network distribution, social media distribution, investment thesis video creation, press release writing and distribution, and general capital markets advisory and strategy consulting. The Spark Agreement is for an initial term of one month at a budget of US$50,000 per month. Following the initial term, the Company may elect to continue with an active monthly budget or switch to a monthly maintenance budget of US$50,000 per month that provides for reduced services. The Spark Agreement will automatically renew in one-month increments unless cancelled in writing 15 days prior to the Spark Agreement's expiration date. Spark and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities and at the time of the Spark Agreement, neither Spark nor its principals have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company.

The ITG Agreement and Spark Agreement are subject to approval from the TSXV.

About Independent Trading Group

Independent Trading Group (ITG) Inc. is a Toronto based CIRO dealer-member that specializes in market making, liquidity provision, agency execution, ultra-low latency connectivity, and bespoke algorithmic trading solutions. Established in 1992, with a focus on market structure, execution and trading, ITG has leveraged its own proprietary technology to deliver high quality liquidity provision and execution services to a broad array of public issuers and institutional investors.

About Spark Newswire

Spark Newswire is very selective in the clients it works with, only partnering with organizations that have a well-deserved reputation for quality and credibility and only working with one organization within a particular market sector at a time. Spark's goal is to integrate with its clients' values and core brand narratives, becoming an extension of the overall corporate and capital markets team, assisting in building shareholder equity, brand equity and overall market awareness.

Director Appointment

The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Mamadou Coulibaly to the board of directors of the Company. Mr. Coulibaly is a veteran geologist with 15 years of experience in mineral exploration. He started work with Randgold and has since collaborated with various academic institutions, developing extensive knowledge and experience of the geology of the West African Birimian. He currently leads LAF's West African operations and will play a pivotal role in shaping the Company's regional strategy. Mr. Coulibaly is fluent in French, Arabic, and English.

About Lithium Africa Corp.

The Company has an established 50/50 joint venture partnership with GFL International Co., Ltd. to jointly advance exploration in Africa (the "LAR-GFL JV") and, through the LAR-GFL JV, the Company has an indirect 50% interest in a portfolio of exploration assets in hardrock pegmatite districts across a number of prospective African regions covering South Africa, Ivory Coast, Guinea, Mali and Zimbabwe. For more information, please visit www.li-africa.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF LITHIUM AFRICA CORP.

Tyron Breytenbach, CEO & Director

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. These forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition, the forward-looking statements require management to make assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. There is significant risk that the forward-looking statements will not prove to be accurate, that the management's assumptions may not be correct and that actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Generally forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "anticipate", "will", "expect", "may", "continue", "could", "estimate", "forecast", "plan", "potential" and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions which may prove to be incorrect which, without limiting the generality of the following, include: the ability to raise funds through private or public equity financings; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; delay or failure to receive regulatory approvals; risks inherent in exploration activities; the impact of exploration competition; unexpected geological conditions; changes in government regulations and policies, including trade laws and policies; failure to obtain necessary permits and approvals from government authorities; volatility and sensitivity to market prices; volatility and sensitivity to capital market fluctuations; environmental and safety risks including increased regulatory burdens; weather and other natural phenomena; and other exploration, development, operating, financial market and regulatory risks. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof or the dates specifically referenced in this press release, where applicable. Except as required by applicable securities laws and regulation, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES

FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/289135

Source: Lithium Africa Corp.