

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Accenture plc (ACN) released a profit for its second quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings came in at $1.82 billion, or $2.93 per share. This compares with $1.78 billion, or $2.82 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 8.3% to $18.04 billion from $16.65 billion last year.



Accenture plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.82 Bln. vs. $1.78 Bln. last year. -EPS: $2.93 vs. $2.82 last year. -Revenue: $18.04 Bln vs. $16.65 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 18.35 B To $ 19.0 B Full year EPS guidance: $ 13.65 To $ 13.90



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