TOKYO, Mar 19, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda announced that the Honda WN7 electric motorcycle has won the Gold Award, the highest honor in the Product Design discipline of the iF DESIGN AWARD, one of the most prestigious design awards in the world. This marks the first time a Honda product has won the Gold Award at the iF DESIGN AWARD.As the first Honda electric naked model in the FUN category, the Honda WN7 was developed with the concept of "Be the Wind." This model represents part of a Honda initiative toward the realization of a carbon neutral society.Adoption of a frameless structure, with the battery case functioning as the body frame, contributed to the realization of a lightweight body with a great layout flexibility. Moreover, the Honda WN7 features a maximum output of 50 kW, equivalent to a 600 cc ICE (internal combustion engine) motorcycle, and maximum torque of 100 Nm, comparable to a 1000 cc class ICE motorcycle. This ensures powerful yet composed performance both in stop-and-go city riding and cruising on open roads.Key design featuresAiming to "refine functionality and realize the essence of motorcycle design," the design features seamless and smooth surfacing when it comes in contact with the rider, while combining a distinctive and powerful silhouette. The signature headlight features an iconic horizontal bar design, and the color styling features a black-based body accented by gold component parts.iF Gold StatementThe Honda WN7 electric motorcycle masterfully combines classic motorbike DNA with a confident electric identity. It respects Honda's legacy while embracing clean-energy aesthetics. The synthesis feels authentic, not forced, resulting in a unique design that is more than the sum of its parts. Bravo!Comments by Toshinobu Minami, Managing Director, Chief Operating Officer, Design Center, Honda R&D Co., Ltd."The Honda WN7 was able to win the Gold Award in the Product Design discipline of the world-renowned iF DESIGN AWARD. We are extremely honored to receive the Gold Award for the first time ever." We believe that this is the result of the jury's understanding of the new value befitting the era of electrification - the joy of riding freely like the wind - from the perspective of both functionality and design. Honda will continue to create new values that surprise and inspire people and provide the joy of expanding their life's potential."Honda Design award history:https://global.honda/jp/design/work/award (Japanese)https://global.honda/en/design/work/award (English)Official website of the iF DESIGN AWARD:https://ifdesign.com/ja/winner-ranking/project/honda-wn7/740437 (Japanese)https://ifdesign.com/en/winner-ranking/project/honda-wn7/740437 (English)* The iF DESIGN AWARD, established in 1954, stands as a symbol of design excellence and it's considered one of the world's leading design awards, alongside the Red Dot Design Award. The iF International Forum Design GmbH headquartered in Hanover, Germany, is the founder and organizer of the iF DESIGN AWARD, one of the most recognized global design competitions. The iF DESIGN AWARD consists of nine disciplines: Product Design, Package Design, Branding & Communication Design, Interior Architecture, Concept, Service, System & Process Design, Architecture, User Experience (UX) and User Interface (UI).Source: Honda Motor Co, LtdCopyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.