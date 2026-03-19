

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) announced a profit for third quarter that Drops, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $306.8 million, or $2.65 per share. This compares with $323.4 million, or $2.74 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Darden Restaurants Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $341.2 million or $2.95 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 5.9% to $3.345 billion from $3.158 billion last year.



Darden Restaurants Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $306.8 Mln. vs. $323.4 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.65 vs. $2.74 last year. -Revenue: $3.345 Bln vs. $3.158 Bln last year.



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