Bioré UV Global Campaign 2026 "SUNLIGHT IS YOUR SPOTLIGHT." Begins

Limited-Time POP-UP Events Open in Japan and Korea

Bioré UV, Kao Corporation's sunscreen brand, will launch its global campaign "SUNLIGHT IS YOUR SPOTLIGHT." featuring Stray Kids in more than 15 countries and regions beginning 20:30 (JST), March 19, 2026.

The campaign features an anthem film set to the original song "Endless Sun," written, composed, and produced by Stray Kids, alongside key visuals and a range of global initiatives. Limited-time POP-UP events will also open in Osaka (Japan) and Seongsu, Seoul (Korea), offering immersive collaboration content and product experiences.

Through this campaign, Bioré UV communicates its core value globally: combining high UV protection with a comfortable texture designed for everyday use.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260319155970/en/

KV

Special Website: https://www.kao.co.jp/bioreuv/sunlightisyourspotlight/en/

Background of the Global Campaign

Amid rising global temperatures and changing UV environment, more people have become cautious about spending time under the sun. In response, Bioré UV has redefined the sun-not as something to avoid, but as a spotlight that empowers individuals to shine.

Since 2025, Bioré UV has partnered with globally acclaimed K-pop group Stray Kids under the message "SUNLIGHT IS YOUR SPOTLIGHT." Now in its second year, the campaign marks a milestone with the brand's first-ever music collaboration.

"Endless Sun," created exclusively for this campaign, is a fully original anthem written, composed, and produced by Stray Kids.

The anthem film embodies Bioré UV's message of empowering everyone to step into the sunlight with confidence, supported by its powerful UV protection.

"Endless Sun" An Anthem Song Co-Created with Stray Kids, Sharing the Brand's Vision

Streaming URL:

Spotify https://bit.ly/40ZAv6P

Apple Music https://bit.ly/4brUq3h

YouTube Music https://bit.ly/4rzQ28l

Amazon Music https://bit.ly/4sGElgY

Comment from Stray Kids

"We are truly honored to have created this song in collaboration with Bioré UV. Having used Bioré UV in our daily activities, we have personally felt the reassurance and positivity that allow us to shine as ourselves even under the sun, and we incorporated those emotions into this track. We hope it encourages everyone to step confidently into the sunlight."

About the Anthem Film "SUNLIGHT IS YOUR SPOTLIGHT."

Anthem Film (60-second version):

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7c2cCjcB1TQ

The anthem film portrays the members of Stray Kids engaging freely with sunlight in their own ways. It opens with Felix gazing at the sun and whispering, "I wanna kiss you back." before the members move through a city illuminated by light. Through beams and reflections, each member walks confidently in their own direction, expressing the beauty of shining under the sun. The film culminates in a collective message encouraging all who step into the sunlight.

POP-UP Events in Japan and Korea: "Bioré UV Stray Kids 'STAY in Spotlight"

Limited-time POP-UP events will be held in Osaka and Seongsu, Seoul, where Bioré UV will make its full-scale Korean market entry in 2026. Visitors will not only be able to experience Bioré UV products but also explore campaign visuals, Stray Kids autographed life-sized standee, costumes worn during filming, product displays, and interactive activities including lucky draws.

Seoul (Seongsu), Korea

Period: March 20 (Fri) March 29 (Sun), 2026

Venue: LECT Seongsu

Address: 65 Yeonmujang-gil, Seongdong-gu, Seoul, South Korea

Opening Hours: 12:00 PM 8:00 PM (KST)

Admission: Advance reservation via Naver or same-day entry

Osaka (Shinsaibashi), Japan

Period: March 30 (Mon) June 30 (Tue), 2026

Venue: Kao Wow

Address: 1F Taiko Building, 3-6-13 Minamikyuhojimachi, Chuo-ku, Osaka, Japan

Opening Hours: 11:00 AM 6:00 PM (JST)

(Closed on Saturdays, Sundays, and national holidays)

Admission: Walk-in entry

Exhibition content and admission procedures are subject to change.

Global Campaigns to be Launched Sequentially in Each Region

We will sequentially roll out various campaigns in markets worldwide where Bioré UV is available. *Please note that the availability, timing, and specific details of these campaigns will vary by country and region.

Background on the Appointment of Stray Kids

Bioré UV is currently available in 39 countries and regions worldwide. Stray Kids, who have continued to challenge global stages since their trainee days, embody the message "SUNLIGHT IS YOUR SPOTLIGHT." Through this collaboration, Bioré UV aims to deepen global engagement and become an irreplaceable presence in everyday life.

About Stray Kids

Stray Kids is a boy group under JYP Entertainment that debuted in 2018. The word "Stray" in the group name "Stray Kids" carries the meaning of breaking away from old traditions, formats, and systems.

The members are actively involved in writing, composing, and producing their own music, and in 2025 they became record holders for the best-selling K-pop album in the United States.

Since their album SKZ IT TAPE 'DO IT', released last November, debuted at No.1 on the U.S. Billboard 200, the group has achieved eight consecutive No.1 debuts on the chart. No artist had previously debuted eight albums in a row at No.1, making it a historic first worldwide. As a result, Stray Kids have been recognized as one of the top-charting groups on the Billboard 200 in the 2000s.

In addition, the group successfully completed their largest-scale world tour to date, Stray Kids World Tour [dominATE], last year. Their popularity has grown beyond Japan and Korea, becoming a global phenomenon across the United States and around the world.

About Bioré

Bioré is a global skincare brand of Kao Corporation, offering high-performance facial cleansing, pore care, body care, and UV protection products designed to fit seamlessly into everyday life. Leveraging proprietary technologies developed through Kao's long-standing research expertise, Bioré offers solutions that combine effectiveness with a comfortable feel, tailored to diverse skin needs.

Available in 66 countries and regions across Asia, the Americas, and Europe, Bioré continues to grow its global presence and to be chosen by consumers worldwide.

Official Bioré UV Brand Website: https://www.kao.co.jp/bioreuv/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260319155970/en/

Contacts:

Kao Bioré V PR Office (in KMC Co., Ltd.)

Ririka Takasu Takahiro Otsuka Eri Sato

Tel: +81-3-6261-7413

Email: info@kmcpr.co.jp

Media Assets: https://bit.ly/bioreuv_0319 [Password: kao0319]