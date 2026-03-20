Stray Kids Premieres Self-Produced Global Campaign Anthem Film for the First Time Globally

- All 8 Members Appear at the Global Brand Event, Sharing Their Message: "We Support Everyone Shining Under the Sun" -

- Talk Session Reveals Behind-the-Scenes Anecdotes and Personal Wishes from the Members -

Kao Corporation's sunscreen brand, Bioré UV, held the "YOUR ONE AND ONLY. Biore Global Brand Event" to mark the launch of its global campaign, "SUNLIGHT IS YOUR SPOTLIGHT." The ceremony featured the world-renowned boy group Stray Kids. During the event, all eight members took the stage to premiere the first-ever musical collaboration with Bioré UV-the anthem film for the track "Endless Sun"-and participated in a talk session sharing exclusive stories from the production.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260319360499/en/

Special Website: https://www.kao.co.jp/bioreuv/sunlightisyourspotlight/en/

Global Expansion and Strategy in South Korea

At the opening of the event, Kao announced the global strategy for Bioré UV-currently available in 66 countries and regions-along with its full-scale entry into the South Korean market. Emi Kobayashi, Vice President of the Skincare (Bioré) Business Division at Kao, delivered a presentation outlining the company's ambitious vision: "South Korea is one of the most vital hubs in Bioré's global strategy. We believe that taking on the challenge of the Korean market, where skincare is highly sophisticated, is a crucial step for Bioré as we continue to evolve into a truly global brand."

Talk Session with Natsuki Deguchi

In the first part of the event, Natsuki Deguchi, the actress featured in Bioré UV's Japanese commercials, took the stage. Clad in a stunning white dress, Ms. Deguchi made her entrance on the blue carpet. As she delivered her opening remarks in Korean, the venue erupted in enthusiastic applause.

During the talk session, Ms. Deguchi-a longtime personal user of Bioré UV-performed a live demonstration of the Bioré UV Aqua Rich Watery Essence," which was newly launched in the South Korean market. Sharing her impressions of its texture, she noted:

"It feels incredibly fresh and watery, and I really like it. It blends seamlessly into the skin, and you can clearly see how it leaves the skin with a beautiful, glowing finish."

When asked about her plans for the upcoming summer, she shared with a smile:

"Since I want to go outside and soak up the sun this summer, sunscreen is an absolute must. I'd love to visit the beach, go shopping, and of course, enjoy some delicious food here in Korea!"

Anthem Film Premiere and Stray Kids' Appearance

In the second part of the event, the anthem film featuring the track "Endless Sun," produced by Stray Kids, was premiered for the first time globally. As the eight members of Stray Kids took the stage following the screening, the venue erupted in deafening cheers.

Reflecting on the finished film, Lee Know shared his memories of the production: "We filmed in Australia, and it became a very special memory for me. I'm so happy with how beautifully the visuals turned out."

Felix spoke about a specific episode from the shoot: "For the opening scene where I 'hug the sun,' it had been a while since I was last in Australia, and I really felt the unique warmth of the sun there. Looking at the stunning scenery by the coast, I thought to myself, 'Filming this Bioré UV commercial here was truly the best choice.'"

Hyunjin then looked back on the scene where he tosses and catches a Bioré UV bottle: "To be honest, that was actually CGI... just kidding!" he added with a laugh. "In reality, I nailed it on the first take. I bet I could still do it in one go even now." Prompted by the MC, who said, "Why don't you try it now? I'm sure everyone wants to see it," Hyunjin performed a surprise bottle toss right there on stage. When he successfully caught it, the audience broke into applause. Felix then followed suit, successfully catching the bottle and sending the crowd into a frenzy.

Regarding the message behind "Endless Sun," the group's first-ever musical collaboration with Bioré UV, HAN spoke passionately about the creative process: "When I composed this track with Changbin and Bang Chan, we focused on the concept of 'sunlight.' We envisioned the sun's rays as a spotlight that is constantly shining on us, and we wove that sentiment beautifully into the lyrics. We wanted to convey the message that 'we have been radiant beings from the moment we were born, so let's forge our own paths.

Interactive Demonstrations

Revealing the Members' Personal Wishes!?

Following the talk, a demonstration of Bioré UV was conducted using a UV camera. The members watched the monitor as areas protected by sunscreen appeared black, and a playful scene unfolded where they began applying Bioré UV to one another. Their lighthearted interaction drew delighted cheers from the audience.

When asked, "Where would you like to go with the other members while carrying Bioré UV?" Seungmin shared his personal wish: "Even in places with strong UV rays, Bioré UV will protect us. So, I'd love to go to the beach or go camping with the members."

I.N expressed his affection for the fans, saying:

"I want to continue creating new content together with STAY. I hope to see as many of you as possible again this year."

To conclude the event, Bang Chan delivered a heartfelt message to the fans on behalf of the group:

"We hope that all of you will shine brightly under the sun together with Bioré UV. We would love for you to show lots of interest and love for our music, the anthem film, and all the content we have created."

About the Anthem Film "SUNLIGHT IS YOUR SPOTLIGHT."

Anthem Film (60-second version): http://youtube.com/watch?v=7c2cCjcB1TQ

About Stray Kids

Stray Kids is a boy group under JYP Entertainment that debuted in 2018. The word "Stray" in the group name "Stray Kids" carries the meaning of breaking away from old traditions, formats, and systems.

The members are actively involved in writing, composing, and producing their own music, and in 2025 they became record holders for the best-selling K-pop album in the United States.

Since their album SKZ IT TAPE 'DO IT', released last November, debuted at No.1 on the U.S. Billboard 200, the group has achieved eight consecutive No.1 debuts on the chart. No artist had previously debuted eight albums in a row at No.1, making it a historic first worldwide. As a result, Stray Kids have been recognized as one of the top-charting groups on the Billboard 200 in the 2000s.

In addition, the group successfully completed their largest-scale world tour to date, Stray Kids World Tour [dominATE], last year. Their popularity has grown beyond Japan and Korea, becoming a global phenomenon across the United States and around the world.

About Bioré

Bioré is a global skincare brand of Kao Corporation, offering high-performance facial cleansing, pore care, body care, and UV protection products designed to fit seamlessly into everyday life. Leveraging proprietary technologies developed through Kao's long-standing research expertise, Bioré offers solutions that combine effectiveness with a comfortable feel, tailored to diverse skin needs.

Available in 66 countries and regions across Asia, the Americas, and Europe, Bioré continues to grow its global presence and to be chosen by consumers worldwide.

Official Biore UV Brand Website: https://www.kao.co.jp/bioreuv/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260319360499/en/

Contacts:

Kao Biore UV PR Office (in KMC Co., Ltd.)

Takasu ririka Otsuka takahiro Sato eri

BioreTel: +81-3-6261-7413

Email: info@kmcpr.co.jp

Media Assets: https://bit.ly/bioreuv_0319 [Password: kao0319]