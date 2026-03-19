Algo Grande Copper Corp.: Algo Grande Launches Advanced Geophysical and Geochemical Programs Ahead of Phase II Drilling in Q2 2026

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / March 19, 2026 / Algo Grande Copper Corp. (TSXV:ALGR)(OTC PINK:KNDYF)(FRA:KM00) ("Algo Grande" or the "Company") announces the commencement of advanced surface and geophysical programs at its 100%-owned Adelita Project in Sonora, Mexico, designed to refine and prioritize drill targets ahead of its Phase II drill program scheduled to commence in Q2 2026.

The integrated exploration campaign includes:

High-resolution LiDAR survey (license wide)

Drone-based magnetic survey

Systematic soil geochemical sampling program

These programs include a high-resolution LiDAR survey to refine structural interpretation and identify subtle topographic and alteration features, a drone-based magnetic survey designed to map intrusive contacts and magnetite-rich skarn bodies, and the launch of a systematic geochemical soil sampling program across a newly identified area within the Cerro Grande target zone. Together, these datasets are expected to significantly enhance drill targeting and expand the known footprint of mineralization across the district-scale Adelita property.

Enrico Gay, CEO of Algo Grande, stated: "Following the success of our maiden drill program, our focus is now on systematically scaling the Adelita system. The drone magnetic survey is particularly important, as it allows us to map magnetite-rich skarn horizons along strike and target step-outs beyond the currently defined 300-metre zone at Cerro Grande. Equally, the LiDAR survey is critical in what we interpret to be a structurally controlled system, as it will enhance our ability to identify and track the key structures responsible for mineralization. Together, these datasets position us to define high-confidence drill targets as we advance toward our Phase II drill program in Q2 2026."

The resulting structural, geophysical, and geochemical datasets will be integrated into the Company's 3D geological and machine-learning targeting models to optimize drill hole placement and maximize discovery potential.

LiDAR Survey

The Company has initiated a high-resolution airborne LiDAR survey across the entire Adelita property.

The LiDAR program is designed to:

Define structural corridors and fault systems controlling mineralization

Identify subtle alteration signatures and mineralized trends beneath cover

Detect historical workings and previously unrecognized exploration targets

This dataset will provide a high-precision structural framework critical to targeting both skarn-hosted mineralization and potential feeder systems at depth.

Drone Magnetic Survey

Algo Grande has launched a high-resolution drone-based magnetic survey over the +6km mineralization prospective corridor and surrounding targets.

The survey is designed to:

Map intrusive contacts associated with mineralizing systems

Identify magnetite-rich skarn bodies linked to copper mineralization

Delineate structural controls and potential feeder zones associated with copper-gold-silver mineralization (Figure 1)

Figure 1 - Location of area to be covered with drone magnetics, within the Cerro Grand Skarn corridor.

Drone magnetics provide significantly higher resolution than legacy datasets and are expected to play a key role in identifying buried skarn bodies and vectors toward a potential porphyry source at depth, supporting definition of the Company's planned drilling campaign scheduled to commence in Q2 2026.

Geochemical Soil Sampling

A systematic soil grid program will be conducted over an area where recent mineralization was identified and where limited historical geochemical coverage exists (Figure 2). The objective is to better understand the provenance of a mineralized granodiorite sample (Figure 3) collected in early January and to prioritize follow-up trenching and drilling across defined anomalies.

Figure 2. Target area for surface geochemical sampling to better understand the source of the mineralized granodiorite sample (see Figure 3).

The mineralized granodiorite boulder was encountered at approximately one metre depth during access construction for drilling activities.

Figure 3. Mineralized granodiorite found North-East of Cerro Grande Skarn zone, this boulder was discovered while clearing access for phase I drilling. Rock sample found at 1 meter of depth.

These integrated datasets are expected to significantly enhance drill targeting for the next phase of exploration.

The company is also pleased to announce it has entered into the following investor relations and consulting agreements.

Rayleigh Capital Ltd.

The Company has entered into an investor relations and corporate communications agreement (the "Rayleigh Agreement") with Rayleigh Capital Ltd. ("Rayleigh"), located in Toronto, Ontario. Pursuant to the Rayleigh Agreement, Rayleigh will provide investor relations and corporate communications services on a part-time basis. Rayleigh focuses on global investor relations for junior and small cap companies specializing at exposing companies to a wide audience of investment professionals

The Rayleigh Agreement has a term of twelve (12) months commencing March 2026, with a 45-day mutual termination provision upon written notice by either party. In consideration for the services, the Company will pay Rayleigh a monthly fee of $7,500 plus HST, payable monthly out of the Company's existing cash on hand, and will grant 200,000 stock options (the "Options"), subject to the Company's equity incentive plan and all necessary regulatory approvals, including approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). The Options will vest 25% every three months following the date of the Rayleigh Agreement.

The Rayleigh Agreement is subject to approval from the TSXV. Rayleigh and the Company are not related parties and operate at arm's length. Neither Rayleigh nor its principals have any interest in the Company's securities, directly or indirectly, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

DCWL Media Ventures

The Company has entered into a media and content creation agreement (the "DCWL Agreement") with DCWL Media Ventures Ltd. ("DCWL"), operating in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Pursuant to the DCWL Agreement, DCWL will provide media and content creation services including dedicated interviews published on The David Lin Report YouTube Channel, YouTube video integrations, and newsletter placements. The campaign period runs from February to August 2026. In consideration for the services, the Company will pay DCWL a total fee of $45,000, payable in cash out of the Company's existing cash on hand under two equal installments. The first installment shall be payable upon execution of the DCWL Agreement, and the second installment is payable on May 1, 2026.

DCWL is wholly owned by David Lin. The DCWL Agreement is subject to approval from the TSXV. DCWL and the Company are not related parties and operate at arm's length. Neither DCWL nor David Lin have any interest in the Company's securities, directly or indirectly, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

Epstein Research

The Company has entered into a promotional services agreement (the "Epstein Agreement") with Epstein Research ("ER"), located in New Jersey, USA. Pursuant to the Epstein Agreement, ER will provide certain investor relations services to the Company, including social media and online advertising of the Company posted on the Epstein Research homepage, CEO.ca, Substack, and LinkedIn, monthly written articles on the Company and/or CEO interviews written exclusively by Peter Epstein. The Epstein Agreement has a term of six (6) months from the effective date, at which time it will be terminated or renewed through written consent of both parties. Either party may terminate with 30 days' written notice. In consideration for the services, the Company will pay ER a monthly fee of USD$2,000 for six months, for total compensation of USD$12,000, payable monthly out of the Company's existing cash on hand. ER is a research and analysis firm wholly owned and operated by Peter Epstein, specializing in investor relations and market awareness for public companies.

The Epstein Agreement is subject to approval from the TSXV. ER and the Company are not related parties and operate at arm's length. Neither ER nor Peter Epstein have any interest in the Company's securities, directly or indirectly, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

Departures Capital

The Company has entered into a service agreement (the "Departures Agreement") with Departures Capital Inc. ("Departures Capital"), located in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Pursuant to the Departures Agreement, Departures Capital will provide certain strategic consulting, investor communications, and digital media production services to the Company. The Departures Agreement has a term of one year from the effective date, at which time it will be terminated or renewed through written consent of both parties. Either party may terminate with 30 days' written notice. In consideration for the services, the Company will pay Departures Capital a fee of $10,000 upon TSXV acceptance of the Departures Agreement, and $30,000 payable in equal monthly installments throughout the term of the Departures Agreement, payable monthly out of the Company's existing cash on hand.

Departures Capital is wholly owned by Aaron Missere. The Departures Agreement is subject to approval from the TSXV. Departure Capital and the Company are not related parties and operate at arm's length. Neither Departure Capital nor Aaron Missere have any interest in the Company's securities, directly or indirectly, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

Robert Sinn

The Company has entered into a service agreement (the "Sinn Agreement") with Robert Sinn ("Sinn"), an individual consultant operating out of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA. Pursuant to the Sinn Agreement Sinn will provide the Company with marketing services, which includes CEO interviews and dissemination, creation and dissemination of educational mining content, and news release dissemination. The Sinn Agreement has a term of six (6) months from the effective date, at which time it will be terminated or renewed through written consent of both parties. Either party may terminate with 30 days' written notice. In consideration for the services, the Company will pay Sinn a one time fee of USD$15,000 out of the Company's existing cash on hand.

The Sinn Agreement is subject to approval from the TSXV. Sinn and the Company are not related parties and operate at arm's length. Sinn does not have any interest in the Company's securities, directly or indirectly, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

Qualified Person

The technical information disclosed in this news release has been reviewed and approved by João Rocha, EurGeol, Vice President of Exploration of Algo Grande Copper Corp., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. The Qualified Person has verified the data disclosed herein, including drilling, sampling, analytical, and test data, through review of original assay certificates, drill logs, and quality assurance and quality control data.

About Algo Grande Copper Corp.

Algo Grande Copper Corp. is a growth-focused mineral exploration company advancing the Adelita Project, a district-scale, multi-system copper-gold-silver opportunity positioned in the prolific Arizona-Sonora copper belt.

The company is dedicated to unlocking the full mineral potential of this under-explored corridor through disciplined data-driven exploration, technical excellence, and a firm commitment to value creation for shareholders. The 5,895-hectare Adelita Project is anchored by the high-grade Cerro Grande Cu-Au-Ag skarn discovery, which exhibits strong continuity along a defined corridor extending over 6 kilometers. Reprocessing of legacy geophysical data and field mapping indicate the presence of a potential porphyry system at depth, suggesting a classic skarn-porphyry mineralization model similar to major deposits found throughout northwestern Mexico.

ON BEHALF OF ALGO GRANDE COPPER CORP.

Enrico Gay

Chief Executive Officer

For more information, please contact:

E-mail: info@algo-grande.com

Website: www.algo-grande.com

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Algo Grande to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including, but not limited to, statements relating to TSXV approval of the investor relations agreements, and those listed in filings made by Algo Grande with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities (which may be viewed at www.sedarplus.ca). Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking information. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Algo Grande's management to predict all of such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on Algo Grande's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward- looking statements. Algo Grande does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect information, events, results, circumstances or otherwise after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law including securities laws.

SOURCE: Algo Grande Copper Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/algo-grande-launches-advanced-geophysical-and-geochemical-progra-1149157