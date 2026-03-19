Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 19, 2026) - Altura Energy Corp. (TSXV: ALTU) (FSE: Y020) ("Altura" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an operational update following the successful recompletion of two helium wells, as announced on November 20, 2025.

The recompleted wells demonstrated strong initial flow rates of 123 mcf/day and 118 mcf/day respectively and confirmed the presence of high-grade helium concentrations estimated between 5% and 8%, supporting the Company's strategy of redeveloping legacy wells within the project area.

Following these successful recompletions, the Company completed additional field testing and diagnostics, including a detailed evaluation of the legacy pipeline infrastructure connecting the wells to the processing facility.

During this evaluation, the Company discovered portions of the existing pipeline that showed evidence of degradation, resulting in lower levels of gas reaching the plant than expected. As a result, sections of exposed surface piping were repaired, and the Company ultimately made the decision to temporarily shut all wells and initiate a pipeline replacement program designed to improve long-term reliability and operational field monitoring.

"Through the operational improvements we are implementing across the field, we are focused on building a reliable production platform capable of supporting consistent helium delivery to the market," said Altura CEO Ashley Lastinger.

Pipeline Replacement and Infrastructure Upgrades

Altura has sourced and delivered a new pipeline to the project location and has executed a master service agreement (the "Master Service Agreement") with a contractor to complete the required installation work. Construction is expected to begin once permits have been received and will take approximately 8 weeks to complete.

The infrastructure upgrade program will include the installation of a new pipeline connecting the wells to the processing plant as well as additional operational improvements intended to enhance field monitoring and maintenance.

These improvements include the installation of isolation valves along the pipeline system to allow for more efficient diagnostics, maintenance and repairs. The Company will also integrate valve and pressure monitoring into its SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) telemetry system across all producing wells, enabling real-time monitoring of key operating parameters including pressure, flow rates, and equipment performance from a centralized control interface.

In addition, the Company will attain a GIS (Geographic Information System) mapping system to provide accurate and up-to-date data on pipeline routing and field infrastructure, supporting more consistent operations and improved field management as development activities continue.

Production Restart and Multi-Well Development

Upon completion of the pipeline installation, the Company intends to return three wells to production. Two additional wells within the field are scheduled for recompletion and workover operations as part of the next phase of development.

The upcoming field program is expected to include the installation of production tubing in select wells requiring minor remediation, workover operations on up to three additional wells, connection of all producing wells to the SCADA monitoring system, and the potential logging of selected wells to evaluate additional helium potential within the reservoir.

Further updates will be provided as field operations progress and additional wells are brought online.

Helium Market Context

Recent geopolitical developments have underscored the vulnerability of global helium supply chains. Qatar, which represents a significant portion of the world's helium production, has experienced disruptions to natural gas processing operations amid escalating tensions in the Middle East. Because helium is produced as a by-product of natural gas processing, interruptions to LNG production and export logistics can materially impact global helium availability. These events highlight the importance of developing diversified and geopolitically secure sources of helium supply, particularly in North America, to support industries such as medical imaging, semiconductor manufacturing, aerospace and advanced technology that rely on consistent access to the gas.

Kinvestor Mining & Energy 2026 Virtual Investor Conference

The Company is pleased to announce its participation in the upcoming Kinvestor Mining & Energy 2026 virtual investor conference, where CEO Ashley Lastinger will be highlighting recent developments and outlining key priorities for the year ahead.

Date: Thursday, March 26, 2026

Presenter: Ashley Lastinger, CEO

Presentation Time: 11:20AM PT / 2:20PM ET

Conference Start Time: 8:00 AM PT / 11:00 AM ET

Register: Here

ABOUT ALTURA ENERGY CORP.

Altura Energy Corp. is an exploration and production company with interests in the Holbrook basin of Arizona. For more information, please visit SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included in this announcement, including statements concerning our plans, intentions and expectations, which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements may be identified by words including "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "expects" and similar expressions. The Company cautions readers that forward-looking statements, including without limitation those relating to the Company's business plans, objectives and strategies of operations; the pipeline replacement, including, without limitation, the performance of the construction and installation activities pursuant to the Master Service Agreement, the expected timeline for the completion of construction and installation of the new pipeline and the receipt of necessary permits and approvals for the pipeline installation; the infrastructure upgrade program, including, without limitation, the anticipated installation and completion of the new pipeline infrastructure, the anticipated completion of additional operational improvements intended to enhance field monitoring and maintenance, the installation of isolation valves along the pipeline system and the integration and performance of monitoring systems including SCADA and GIS mapping, including the related benefits therefrom; the Company's operational plans following completion of the infrastructure upgrade program, including, without limitation, the planned return to production of certain wells following completion of the pipeline installation, the recompletion and workover operations in respect of additional wells, the advancement of the Company's field program and the potential logging of selected wells to evaluate additional helium potential within the reservoir; and the global helium market and related supply chains, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, as well as such other risks as described in the Company's public disclosure as filed and available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/289143

Source: Altura Energy Corp.