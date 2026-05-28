Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2026) - Altura Energy Corp. (TSXV: ALTU) (OTCQB: ALTUF) (FSE: Y020) ("Altura" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the helium pipeline construction project and tie-in of the six initial wells to the processing facility has been completed on time and on budget. The project took a little over a month and included trenching, boring and fusion welding over 8 miles of pipeline.

"This is an important operational milestone for Altura," said Ashley Lastinger, CEO of Altura. "It is the first step in our execution plan for 2026 and allows us to focus on re-establishing production from the initial two recompleted wells and continue recompleting the additional four wells in Saddle Horse Draw."

Since acquiring 100% of the Pinta South Helium Field in September 2025, the Company has:

Successfully recompleted two wells;

Secured a multi-section farmout, immediately adjacent to commercial helium production with a major oil and gas company;

Completed the helium pipeline; and

Tied in all six wells into the processing facility.

Altura has now completed all initial infrastructure upgrades on the property and is shifting focus to re-establishing helium production.

The Company will provide further updates as commissioning progresses and production continues to ramp up.

ABOUT ALTURA ENERGY CORP.

Altura Energy Corp. is a helium-focused exploration and production company advancing a portfolio of assets in Arizona's prolific Holbrook Basin. The Company is focused on developing a reliable domestic source of helium, a critical and non-renewable gas essential to applications in healthcare, semiconductor manufacturing, aerospace, and advanced technologies.

Altura is currently advancing its flagship project in the Holbrook Basin of Arizona, where existing infrastructure and recent operational milestones position the Company to commence near-term helium production. With helium concentrations significantly above those typically encountered in conventional natural gas reservoirs, Altura is working to unlock the value of one of North America's emerging helium districts.

For more information, please visit SEDAR+.

Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements included in this announcement, including statements concerning our plans, intentions and expectations, which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements may be identified by words including "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "expects" and similar expressions. The Company cautions readers that forward-looking statements, including, without limitation those relating to the Company's business plans, objectives and strategies of operations; the Company re-establishing production from the initial two recompleted wells; the recompletion of the additional four wells at Saddle Horse Draw; the Company's focus on re-establishing helium production in the short-term; the Company providing updates on the progression of commissioning and ramp up of production; the Company's development of a reliable domestic source of helium; the advancement of the Company's flagship project in the Holbrook Basin and related benefits therefrom, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, risks that production may not be re-established from the initial two recompleted wells as contemplated, or at all; risks that the recompletion of the four additional wells at Saddle Horse Draw may not be completed as contemplated, or at all; risks that the Company may not be able to re-establish helium production in the short-term, or at all; risks that the Company may not provide updates on the progression of commissioning and ramp up of production as contemplated, or at all; risks that the Company may not develop a reliable domestic source of helium as contemplated, or at all; risks that the Company may not advance its flagship project in the Holbrook Basin as contemplated, or at all; and risks that the Company may not unlock the value of the helium district as contemplated, or at all, as well as such other risks as described in the Company's public disclosure as filed and available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/299188

Source: Altura Energy Corp.