Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2026) - Altura Energy Corp. (TSXV: ALTU) (OTCQB: ALTUF) (FSE: Y020) ("Altura" or the "Company") announces that Ms. Burke, a major shareholder has increased her ownership stake in Altura. The company has been advised that Ms. Burke of Vancouver, British Columbia acquired ownership, control and direction over 50,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Common Shares") at an average purchase price of $0.30 per Common Share, in a series of transactions through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange. When combined with her existing securities of the Company consisting of 5,696,830 Common Shares and 200,000 Common Share purchase warrants, Ms. Burke now has control and direction over 5,746,830 Common Shares and 200,000 Common Share purchase warrants, representing 7.87% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares, on an undiluted basis. Assuming exercise of just the Common Share purchase warrants controlled by Ms. Burke, she would have control and direction over 5,946,830 Common Shares, representing 8.12% of the then issued and outstanding Common Shares, on a partially diluted basis.

Prior to the acquisition of the 50,000 Common Shares, and as reported on the last early warning report filed on June 13, 2025, Ms. Burke had ownership and control and direction over an aggregate of 5,696,830 Common Shares of the Company and 200,000 Common Share purchase warrants, representing 7.80% of the outstanding Common Shares of the Company on an undiluted basis and 8.05% on a partially diluted basis, prior to the acquisition of the Common Shares subject of this news release. As a result, of the previously announced private placement (see February 5, 2026 news release), Ms. Burke is no longer a 10% shareholder of the Company and will not be required to complete any further early warning filings unless she otherwise requalifies for such filings.

The Company is advised that Ms. Burke acquired these securities for investment purposes and has no present intention to acquire further securities of the Company, although Ms. Burke may in the future acquire or dispose of securities of the Company, through the market, privately or otherwise, as circumstances or market conditions warrant.

This disclosure is provided pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, which also requires a report to be filed with the applicable securities commissions or similar regulatory authorities in Canada, which report will contain additional information with respect to the acquisition of the 50,000 Common Shares (the "Early Warning Report"). A copy of the Early Warning Report for Ms. Burke will be filed under the profile for the Company on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

ABOUT ALTURA ENERGY CORP.

Altura Energy Corp. is an exploration and production company with interests in the Holbrook basin of Arizona. For more information, please visit SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

On Behalf of the Board

Ashley Lastinger, CEO

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included in this announcement, including statements concerning our plans, intentions and expectations, which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements may be identified by words including "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "expects" and similar expressions. The Company cautions readers that forward-looking statements, including without limitation those relating to the filing of the Early Warning Report, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/296800

Source: Altura Energy Corp.