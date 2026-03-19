Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 19, 2026) - Golden Pursuit Resources Ltd. (TSXV: GDP) ("Golden Pursuit" or the "Company") acknowledges the recent announcement by the Prime Minister's Office outlining a significant federal initiative to advance strategic infrastructure across the Canadian Arctic, including the Grays Bay Road and Port project and the Arctic Economic and Security Corridor ("AESC").

According to the Prime Minister's Office, these projects form part of a broader nation-building strategy aimed at strengthening Arctic sovereignty, enhancing economic development, and improving transportation infrastructure across northern Canada.

The federal initiative contemplates:

The development of the Grays Bay Road and Port , a proposed approximately 230-kilometre all-season road extending from the Nunavut border to a deepwater Arctic port; and

, a proposed approximately 230-kilometre all-season road extending from the Nunavut border to a deepwater Arctic port; and The Arctic Economic and Security Corridor, a proposed approximately 400-kilometre all-season road through the Slave Geological Province, is designed to connect mineral-rich regions of the Northwest Territories to tidewater access.

These projects are intended to establish a strategic transportation link between Canada's interior and Arctic shipping routes, while improving access to critical mineral districts.

CEO Commentary

"The Government of Canada's commitment to advancing the Grays Bay Road and Port and the Arctic Economic and Security Corridor represents a potentially transformative shift in northern infrastructure," said Brian McClay, Chief Executive Officer of Golden Pursuit. "For companies operating in the Slave Geological Province, including at our Gordon Lake Project, the prospect of year-round road access to tidewater is a compelling development that could materially improve regional accessibility and long-term development conditions.

While these initiatives remain subject to planning and regulatory processes, we believe they highlight the strategic importance of northern mineral districts and reinforce the growing alignment between infrastructure investment and resource development in Canada's Arctic. Golden Pursuit is well-positioned within this emerging corridor framework."

Relevance to Gordon Lake Project

Golden Pursuit's Gordon Lake Project, located approximately 80 km northeast of Yellowknife in the Slave Geological Province, lies in a region identified as being near the proposed corridor framework. Gordon Lake is approximately 30 kms from the end of an existing all-season highway at Tibbitt Lake, where road construction will start.

The Company believes that, if developed, the Grays Bay Road and Port and the AESC could have meaningful implications for regional access, including:

Establishment of a transportation corridor linking inland mineral districts to a deepwater Arctic port

Potential reduction in logistics costs and reliance on seasonal ice roads

Increased efficiency in the mobilization of personnel, equipment, and supplies

Improved long-term flexibility in exploration and development planning

The Company cautions that these infrastructure projects remain in the planning and regulatory stages, and there is no certainty that they will be completed as proposed or on the contemplated timelines. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that such developments will have any direct or indirect impact on the Gordon Lake Project.

Strategic Context

The Company notes that federal disclosures indicate these initiatives are intended to support access to critical mineral resources, including gold and base metals, while strengthening Canada's Arctic sovereignty and supply chain resilience.

Golden Pursuit believes this policy direction underscores the increasing strategic importance of the Northwest Territories as a key jurisdiction for future mineral development. The Company's Gordon Lake property is located over the southern half of Gordon Lake in the Northwest Territories. The property comprises ten historical occurrences of high-grade gold in quartz veins, breccia zones and stockwork mineralization. The property is 100% owned by Golden Pursuit Resources Ltd., of Vancouver, B.C. Golden Pursuit has current mineral tenure on both territorial and federal lands, comprising a total land package of 6,851.27 hectares.

Commitment to Responsible Development

Golden Pursuit remains committed to advancing the Gordon Lake Project in a responsible and sustainable manner, and to ongoing engagement with Indigenous governments, territorial authorities, and local communities.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Cleber Peralta Gomes, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Golden Pursuit Resources Ltd.

Golden Pursuit Resources Ltd. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and advancement of its 100% owned portfolio of precious metal projects in the Northwest Territories and Nevada.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding anticipated infrastructure development, potential benefits of the Grays Bay Road and Port and Arctic Economic and Security Corridor, and the Company's exploration and development plans.

Forward-looking information is based on assumptions considered reasonable by management but is subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including risks relating to government policy, regulatory approvals, financing, environmental considerations, and general economic conditions. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such information except as required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Source: Golden Pursuit Resources Ltd.