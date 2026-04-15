Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 15, 2026) - Golden Pursuit Resources Ltd. (TSXV: GDP) ("Golden Pursuit" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Stacy Freudigmann, P.Eng. F.Aus.IMM., as a Director of the Company and COO, effective April 11, 2026. Mr. Freudigmann brings more than 30 years of international mining, metallurgy, and project development experience and will play an important role in strengthening the Company's technical leadership as it advances its exploration and development initiatives.

Mr. Freudigmann is the Founder and Managing Director of Canadian Engineering Company (Canenco), a mining engineering and consulting firm established in 2010. Through Canenco, he has provided technical leadership, engineering oversight, and metallurgical expertise to numerous mining companies globally. His experience covers managing all levels of engineering studies, process design, detailed engineering, construction, and operational commissioning and optimization.

Mr. Freudigmann has worked with a number of prominent mining companies in senior production, technical and management roles and also in projects with Placer Dome, BHP Billiton, Anglo American, Teck Resources, Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., Skeena Resources Ltd., Nyrstar, Candente Copper Corp., Taseko Mines Ltd., and Dalradian Gold Ltd. His work has supported projects across Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, Central & South America, and the Asia-Pacific region.

Mr. Freudigmann holds a Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Industrial Chemistry from James Cook University and a Graduate Diploma in Metallurgy from Curtin University's Western Australian School of Mines. He is a registered Professional Engineer in British Columbia, Nunavut, the Northwest Territories, and Newfoundland and Labrador. He is also a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM) and a member of the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM). and. He has completed director training through AME and IROC and holds NI 43-101 technical disclosure training, as well as numerous safety and project management certifications.

The Company also announces that it has entered into a stock option agreement granting the right and option to purchase 2,300,000 common shares of the Company at $0.33 per common share exercisable in whole or in part on or before five years from April 15, 2026.

Management Commentary

"We are very pleased to welcome Stacy to Golden Pursuit as a Director and COO," stated Brian McClay, Chief Executive Officer of Golden Pursuit Resources. "His extensive background in metallurgy, engineering studies, and mine development adds significant technical strength to our team. Stacy's proven ability to guide projects through technical evaluation and development will be extremely valuable as we continue to advance our assets and build long-term shareholder value."

Mr. Freudigmann commented: "I am very pleased to join the Golden Pursuit Team as a Director and COO at an exciting time for the Company. I look forward to working closely with management and the Board to help advance the Company's projects and contribute to its technical and strategic growth."

About Golden Pursuit Resources Ltd.

Golden Pursuit Resources Ltd. is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of precious and base metal projects. The Company is committed to building value through technical excellence, disciplined exploration, and strategic growth.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Brian McClay

Chief Executive Officer

Golden Pursuit Resources Ltd.

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Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Golden Pursuit undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by applicable securities law

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Source: Golden Pursuit Resources Ltd.