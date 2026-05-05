Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 5, 2026) - Golden Pursuit Resources Ltd. (TSXV: GDP) (the "Company" or "GDP") announces that it will conduct a non-brokered private placement of 1,666,667 non-flow-through units at $0.30 per unit for proceeds of up to $500,000 and 1,428,571 flow-through units at $0.35 per unit for proceeds of up to $500,000.



Each non-flow-through unit will consist of one non-flow-through common share and one non-flow-through warrant. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.35 per share for a period of one year from the date of issuance.



Each flow-through unit will consist of one flow-through common share and one flow-through warrant. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one flow-through common share at a price of $0.40 per share for a period of one year from issuance.



All securities issued in connection with the private placement will be subject to a four-month statutory hold period.



The Company may pay finder's fees in cash, shares or warrants and any combination thereof to investment dealers or others (where permitted by law) and in accordance with the rules of the TSX Venture Exchange.



The proceeds of the private placement will be used to fund exploration programs on the Company's mineral properties at Gordon Lake, Northwest Territories, and for general corporate purposes. Planned exploration activities include geophysical surveys, including drone-based systems and induced polarization (IP), as well as geological mapping and surface sampling to support target generation for future drilling programs.



The Company will conduct detailed mapping and sampling of areas with previously reported mineralization, including samples from the Myrt Lake property (e.g., D6-2 and D10) and the Kidney Pond area (e.g., sample 308004), as well as results from prior exploration programs. Samples collected during the Company's 2024-2025 field programs were completed under the supervision of the Qualified Person.



The Company intends to validate historical results through additional fieldwork, including systematic sampling and geophysical surveys.



Completion of the private placement remains subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

Qualified Person Statement

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Cleber Peralta-Gomes, M.Sc., P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, subject to completion of a formal technical review of the underlying data.

About Golden Pursuit Resources Ltd.

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Source: Golden Pursuit Resources Ltd.