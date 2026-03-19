Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 19, 2026) - Zodiac Gold Inc. (TSXV: ZAU) (FSE: K19) ("Zodiac Gold" or the "Company"), a West African gold exploration company, is pleased to report new trenching results from the Ben Ben target at its flagship Todi Gold Project in Liberia. The Ben Ben target forms part of a 16-kilometre gold-in-soil anomaly along the Todi Shear Zone and is one of five priority targets being advanced within the project area.

Zodiac Gold completed 345.8 metres ("m") of trenching at the Ben Ben target in 2025, including a standout result of 30m at 1.24 g/t Au (including 1m at 25.1 g/t Au and 1m at 6.61 g/t Au), and commenced a 3,600m trenching program along the Ben Ben to Youth Camp trend in February 2026. Results from the recently completed BBT005 returned an intercept of 32m at 0.56 g/t Au (including 14m at 1.08 g/t Au with a higher-grade interval of 1m at 9.4 g/t Au).

Additional intersections in trenches BBT002, BBT003 and BBT005 include broad zones of lower-grade mineralization ranging from 0.21 to 0.31 g/t gold over widths of 13 to 36 metres, defining a coherent mineralized zone which can be traced for a distance of 225m between trenches and for a total of 500m along the soil anomaly to the artisanal mining pit to the southeast (Map 1). Zodiac Gold has commenced drilling to test the zone beneath BBT002 as part of Zodiac Gold's on-going drilling program at the Ben Ben target. Current and planned drill hole locations are shown on Map 1.

Map 1: Trench results at the Ben Ben target

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Trench collar data is shown in Table 1 and significant intersections are shown in Table 2.

Table 1: 2025-2026 trench collar data at the Ben Ben target

Trench ID Easting

(UTM WGS84, 29N) Northing

(UTM WGS84, 29N) Elevation

(m) Azimuth

(degrees) Dip

(degrees) Length

(m) BBT001 325511 721959 44 34 0 116.3 BBT002 325726 722008 64 31 0 141.4 BBT003 325833 721979 66 41 0 50.3 BBT004 326074 722276 58 52 0 37.8 BBT005 325886 721838 64 31 0 170

Table 2: Significant trench intersections at Ben Ben

Trench ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au g/t BBT001 2.00 27.00 25.00 0.31 Including 22.00 23.00 1.00 3.91 BBT001 52.00 56.00 4.00 0.13 BBT001 59.00 72.00 13.00 0.14 BBT001 76.00 79.00 3.00 0.12 BBT002 0.00 36.00 36.00 0.28 Including 28.00 30.00 2.00 0.81 BBT002 50.00 80.00 30.00 1.24 Including 66.00 73.00 7.00 4.75 Including 66.00 68.00 1.00 6.61 Including 72.00 73.00 1.00 25.1 BBT002 90.00 94.00 4.00 0.13 BBT003 0.00 19.00 19.00 0.21 BBT003 27.00 29.00 2.00 0.19 BBT003 33.00 42.00 9.00 0.15 BBT004 0.00 4.00 4.00 0.21 BBT005 91.00 123.00 32.00 0.56 Including 108.00 122.00 14.00 1.08 Including 111.00 112.00 1.00 9.40

Note that significant intersections have been determined as intervals above 0.1 g/t Au with a minimum length of 2m and a maximum of 2m of consecutive samples below 0.1 g/t Au. Further exploration is required to confirm the orientation of the mineralized zones and, as such, intervals are sampled lengths rather than true thicknesses.

Sampling and QA/QC Procedures

After digging with an excavator, the walls of trench BBT005 were cleaned and samples were taken at 1m intervals in channels along one wall, with care being taken to avoid contamination between samples. QA/QC procedures included the addition of blank and duplicate samples to the sample sequence, all of which returned acceptable results. In total, 190 samples (including QA/QC) were collected from BBT005 along a total length of 170 metres.

All samples met the standards for chain of custody without the opportunity for third party access from Zodiac Gold's exploration camp to the Liberia Geochemical Services Inc. sample preparation laboratory in Monrovia, Liberia. Each sample was dried and then crushed to 70% passing -2mm and a representative 1kg split was taken by riffle splitting. The split was then pulverized to 85% passing -75 micron and approximately 200g was bagged and labelled, with the remainder being returned to Zodiac Gold. Analysis was performed by 50g fire assay with an atomic absorption finish (method Au-AA26) at the ALS Geochemistry laboratory in Kumasi, Ghana. ALS Geochemistry is independent of Zodiac Gold and is accredited for method Au-AA26.

Technical Report Update

On December 3, 2025, the Company announced that it had engaged Dr. John Arthur, an accomplished economic geologist and independent Qualified Person, to prepare an updated NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Todi Gold Project. The updated Technical Report was originally expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2026 and include a mineral resource estimate on the Arthington discovery and an evaluation of exploration targets in the Ben Ben to Youth Camp areas along strike. Based on the encouraging exploration results at the Ben Ben target to date, the Company has decided to also include the results of the planned drilling program at Ben Ben in the Technical Report. As a result the Technical Report is now expected to be completed in the final quarter of calendar 2026.

Stock Option Grant

The Company has granted an aggregate of 3,825,000 stock options ("Options") to its directors and officers pursuant to the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive plan. The Options have an exercise price of C$0.33 per Option, vest immediately and have a ten-year term from the grant date.

Qualified Person

Tom Dowrick, Director of Exploration at Zodiac Gold, is a Chartered Geologist of the Geological Society of London and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. He has reviewed and approved the technical and scientific information provided in this release.

About Zodiac Gold

Zodiac Gold Inc. (TSXV: ZAU) (FSE: K19) is a West-African gold exploration company focused on its flagship Todi Gold Project situated in Liberia-an underexplored, politically stable, mining friendly jurisdiction hosting several large-scale gold and iron ore deposits. Strategically positioned along the fertile Todi Shear Zone, Zodiac Gold is developing a district-scale gold opportunity with additional iron ore potential, covering a vast 2,316 km2 land package. The Todi Gold Project has undergone de-risking, showcasing proven gold occurrences at both surface and depth, with five drill-ready targets, of which two have been drilled and high-grade gold intercepts.

For further information, please visit the Zodiac Gold website at www.zodiac-gold.com or contact:

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation.

Forward-looking statements include predictions, projections, and forecasts and are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "forecast", "expect", "potential", "project", "target", "schedule", "budget" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions and includes the negatives thereof. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's planned exploration programs and drill programs and potential significance of results are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Company's expectations include actual exploration results, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, results of future resource estimates, future metal prices, availability of capital, and financing on acceptable terms, general economic, market or business conditions, uninsured risks, regulatory changes, defects in title, availability of personnel, materials, and equipment on a timely basis, accidents or equipment breakdowns, delays in receiving government approvals, unanticipated environmental impacts on operations and costs to remedy same, and other exploration or other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause such actions, events, or results to differ materially from those anticipated. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and accordingly readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Source: Zodiac Gold Inc.