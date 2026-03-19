Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 19, 2026) - Darelle Online Solutions Inc. (TSXV: DAR) ("Darelle" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, OneKindly Technology Inc. ("OneKindly"), has entered into a technology collaboration with Pet Investment, an animal health technology and innovation platform based in British Columbia.

The collaboration represents the first initiative focused on expanding the Company's existing technology platform into the animal health and animal welfare sector.

Darelle recently established Onekindly Technology Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary that will support the Company's expansion into technology solutions for the animal welfare sector. Through OneKindly, the Company intends to explore opportunities to deploy its existing platform in areas where fundraising and financial support tools may benefit animal welfare organizations and veterinary care initiatives.

As part of the collaboration, OneKindly and Pet Investment will work together to support the development and introduction of technology designed to help animal welfare organizations access modern fundraising and financial support tools. Initial initiatives are expected to support organizations working to expand access to veterinary care, including organizations such as The Pet Fund, one of the largest national nonprofit organizations helping pet owners afford veterinary care. The Pet Fund has been recognized by NPR, PBS, and The Atlantic as a leading resource for veterinary care assistance and has supported care with hundreds of veterinary clinics nationwide.

Pet Investment brings sector expertise and relationships across the animal health ecosystem, supporting the Company's efforts to explore the application of its existing technology platform within the veterinary and animal welfare community.

Dean Bethune, President and Chief Executive Officer of Darelle, commented:

"Working with Pet Investment provides us with sector expertise and relationships that may support the introduction of our technology platform within the animal welfare community. We believe this collaboration represents a constructive first step as we explore opportunities in the sector through OneKindly."

About Pet Investment

Pet Investment is an animal health innovation and technology platform based in British Columbia. The organization works with founders, operators, and partners across the animal health ecosystem to build and support new technologies for veterinary care, pet health, and animal welfare.Through strategic partnerships, product development, and sector expertise, Pet Investment collaborates with entrepreneurs and industry partners to develop infrastructure and new platforms that advance the next generation of animal health solutions.

Learn more at www.petinvestment.co.

About Darelle Online Solutions Inc.

Darelle Online Solutions Inc. is a British Columbia corporation with its head office in Vancouver, British Columbia. Darelle.com is an online marketplace that has developed a technology platform enabling charitable and nonprofit organizations, including pet-focused and animal welfare organizations, to create, sell, deliver, and manage their raffle ticket and 50/50 draws completely online. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange as a Tier 2 Technology Issuer. The Company has a total of 7,841,189 common shares issued and outstanding.

Additional information on the Company can be found at www.darelle.com and www.onekindly.com

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding the Company's plans to expand its technology platform, develop new initiatives, and explore opportunities in the animal welfare sector, are forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information reflects the current expectations or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company and assumptions that the Company believes are reasonable as of the date hereof. However, forward-looking information is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Even if such actual results or developments are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company.

A number of factors could cause actual results or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking information, including, without limitation, risks relating to the timing and successful execution of platform development and expansion initiatives, the ability to attract and onboard nonprofit partners, regulatory and compliance considerations applicable to charitable fundraising activities, competitive conditions, general market conditions, and other risks beyond the Company's control. Additional risk factors are described in the Company's management discussion and analysis for the twelve months ended August 31, 2025, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-looking information speaks only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update such information except as required by applicable law. Forward-looking information is based on assumptions considered reasonable but is not a guarantee of future performance.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/289142

Source: Darelle Online Solutions Inc.