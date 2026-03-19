Bittium Oyj's ICB Industry Classification Changes with the Strong Growth of the Defense & Security Business

Bittium Corporation

Press release

Bittium Corporation's ICB Industry Classification Changes with the Strong Growth of the Defense & Security Business

Bittium Corporation press release on March 19, 2026 at 12:45 pm (CET+1)

The Industry Classification Benchmark (ICB) classification for Bittium Corporation changes. The change will be valid in the Nasdaq Helsinki's INET trading system as from March 23, 2026. The company's new industry is Industrials, subsector Defense. Bittium was previously classified under the Technology industry, subsector Software. The new industry classification enables Bittium to be included in defense industry indices and the ETFs and other funds tracking them. The ICB industry classification system is widely applied across international equity markets, including the Helsinki Stock Exchange (Nasdaq OMX).

The change is driven by the strong development of Bittium's Defense & Security business in the growing defense market. In 2025, Defense & Security Business Segment accounted for over 70% of Bittium's net sales. The change in industry classification does not affect the company's long-term strategy in Medical and Engineering Business Segments, and Bittium will continue to pursue profitable growth across all three of its business segments.

Bittium Corporation's new ICB classification:

Industry: 50 Industrials

Supersector: 5020 Industrial Goods and Services

Sector: 502010 Aerospace and Defense

Subsector: 50201020 Defense

The ISIN code (FI0009007264) and Ticker (BITTI) remain unchanged.



Oulu, Finland, 19.3.2026

Bittium Corporation

Further information:

Karoliina Malmi

Vice President, Communications and Sustainability

Tel. +358 40 344 2789

Distribution:

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Bittium

Bittium specializes in the development of reliable, secure communications and connectivity solutions leveraging its 40-year legacy of expertise in advanced radio communication technologies. Bittium provides innovative products and services, customized solutions based on its product platforms and R&D services. Complementing its communications and connectivity solutions, Bittium offers proven information security solutions for mobile devices and portable computers. Bittium also provides healthcare technology products and services for biosignal measuring in the areas of cardiology and neurophysiology. Net sales in 2025 were EUR 119.3 million and operating profit was EUR 19.4 million. Bittium is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.bittium.com