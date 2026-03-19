Hillcrest Energy Technologies Ltd.: Hillcrest Energy Technologies CEO Don Currie Discusses ZVS Technology and Commercialization Progress in Stocks To Watch Investor Interview

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / March 19, 2026 / Hillcrest Energy Technologies Ltd. (CSE:HEAT)(OTCQB:HLRTF)(FRA:7HI) ("Hillcrest" or the "Company") today released a new investor interview featuring Founder and Chief Executive Officer Don Currie in conversation with Stocks To Watch host Ashleigh Barry.

The full interview can be viewed at: Stocks To Watch YouTube Link

In the interview, Mr. Currie discusses Hillcrest's proprietary Zero Voltage Switching (ZVS) technology platform and its potential to improve power conversion efficiency across electric vehicles, data center infrastructure, and renewable energy systems. The discussion covers the Company's technology differentiation, near-term commercialization milestones, and demand trends across each of these sectors.

Key topics covered in the interview include:

ZVS Technology Advantages - How Hillcrest's soft-switching approach reduces switching losses, lowers electromagnetic interference (EMI), and enables more compact, cost-effective power systems compared to conventional inverter architectures.

EV Applications - The performance benefits of ZVS technology for electric vehicle powertrains, including validation work completed with automotive OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers.

Data Center and AI Infrastructure - The application of ZVS technology to data center power conversion, including compatibility with 800V DC distribution architectures being standardized by the Open Compute Project.

Commercialization Path - Progress toward customer and partner demonstrations of the ZVS PCS1000 Grid Power Conversion System, a 200 kW, 1000V inverter designed for greater than 99% peak conversion efficiency, currently on schedule for June 2026.

Sponsored Disclosure: This interview was disseminated on behalf of Hillcrest Energy Technologies Ltd. and constitutes sponsored content produced as part of the investor relations services provided by Empire Market Ventures LLC, as outlined in the Company's news release dated March 3, 2026.

About Hillcrest Energy Technologies

Hillcrest Energy Technologies Ltd. is a clean technology company developing advanced power conversion systems for next-generation electric vehicle powertrains and grid-connected energy applications. The Company's proprietary Zero Voltage Switching (ZVS) technology platform delivers industry-leading conversion efficiency of up to 99.7%, materially lower EMI, and significant reductions in passive component size - enabling simpler, lighter, and more cost-effective power systems across EV, renewable energy, data center, and industrial markets.

Hillcrest is publicly traded on the CSE under the symbol "HEAT," on the OTCQB Venture Market as "HLRTF," and on the Frankfurt Exchange as "7HI." For more information, please visit: https://hillcrestenergy.tech/

CONTACT INFORMATION

Investor Relations

Don Currie

info@hillcrestenergy.tech

O: +1 604-609-0006

Toll-free: 1-855-609-0006

Public Relations

Jamie L. Hogue

jhogue@hillcrestenergy.tech

O: +1 602-793-9481

________________________________________

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER HAS REVIEWED OR ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

Some of the statements contained in this news release are forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as "expects," "intends," "is expected," "potential," "suggests" or variations of such words or phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "should," "would," "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. This forward-looking information is provided as of the date of this news release. The forward-looking information reflects our current expectations and assumptions and is subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated future results, performance or expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. No assurance can be given that these assumptions will prove correct. Forward-looking statements and information are not historical facts and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control. Investors are advised to consider the risk factors under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's MD&A for the year ended Dec. 31, 2024, available at https://www.sedarplus.ca/ for a discussion of the factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance and achievements to be materially different from any anticipated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

SOURCE: Hillcrest Energy Technologies Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/hillcrest-energy-technologies-ceo-don-currie-discusses-zvs-techno-1149160