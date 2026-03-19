Wolters Kluwer has published American Heart Association journals since 1988

As the demand for quality, evidence-based medical research content continues to grow, Wolters Kluwer Health has renewed and expanded its relationship with the American Heart Association. Wolters Kluwer will now publish the Open Access journal Stroke: Vascular and Interventional Neurology alongside the flagship journals Circulation and Stroke,for a total of twelve American Heart Association journal titles.

Trusted medical research from the leading cardiology voice

Wolters Kluwer and the American Heart Association will now bring the latest research in cardiovascular and brain health through both subscription-based and Open Access journals. Providing access to these high quality, trusted resources will support clinicians, researchers, and policymakers worldwide helping to accelerate medical innovation and improve patient outcomes globally.

"The American Heart Association is proud to be globally recognized as a leader in scientific research focused on cardiovascular and brain health resources. This expanded relationship will help ensure the Association's evidence-based, trusted content is reaching the right audience, at the right time," said Mariell Jessup. M.D., FAHA Chief Science and Medical Officer for the American Heart Association. "Providing a publishing platform for clinicians and researchers in the U.S. and around the world allows the Association to drive scientific breakthroughs that improve patient care, maximize the availability and visibility of research advances and engage and empower the global and national healthcare ecosystems."

Supporting the evolving landscape of medical publishing

"Healthcare is transforming at an unprecedented pace. In a world saturated with information, what truly matters is trust. High-quality, rigorously peer-reviewed evidence that empowers clinicians, researchers, and care teams to drive meaningful impact and improve patient outcomes is of the utmost importance," said Rafael Sidi, Senior Vice President General Manager of Health Research, Wolters Kluwer Health. "Our longstanding relationship with the American Heart Association reflects our deep commitment to working with leading scholarly societies to advance their missions. Together, we are shaping the future of medical research and open access by strengthening editorial excellence, expanding global reach, and advancing sustainable publishing models."

The American Heart Association titles published by Wolters Kluwer will be featured in the Lippincott portfolio of medical and scientific journal publications. This collection includes nearly 400 indexed titles and provides unparalleled visibility and credibility for healthcare researchers and practitioners worldwide.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information solutions, software and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2025 annual revenues of €6.1 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,100 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

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Wolters Kluwer Health

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