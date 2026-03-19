NETGEM: Vialis is boosting its subscribers' entertainment experience in France with PLEIO by Netgem, its new premium entertainment hub

Vialis is boosting its subscribers' entertainment experience in France with PLEIO by Netgem, its new premium entertainment hub

Paris, France - Thursday, March 19, 2026 -

Vialis is enriching its subscribers' content lineup in France with PLEIO, Netgem's new premium entertainment hub.

Vialis subscribers now get the full PLEIO experience, already a hit in the UK under Netgem's brand.

All your content, one seamless interface

PLEIO brings everything together by gathering the best entertainment in one intuitive, easy-to-use hub. It offers three main experiences:

WATCH: Live TV channels, replay, and themed FAST channels

STREAM: Direct access to Netflix, Disney+, and more, plus 20,000+ VOD titles

PLAY: 250 cloud games you can jump into instantly - no console needed

A seriously upgraded package

On top of that, Vialis subscribers get a big product upgrade with PLEIO:

A next-gen Android TV box with voice control

A wireless game controller included for TV gaming

Multi-screen apps to enjoy content "anywhere, anytime"

Existing customers get all these content and hardware upgrades at no extra cost.

Next-level content for operators

PLEIO provides TelCos with a complete package: premium content meets cutting-edge technology. Now they can focus on their core businesses: expanding network and customer relationships.

This is a major step forward for Vialis, delivering premium entertainment that's simple, affordable, and made for everyone.

Sylvain Thevenot, Managing Director of PLEIO:

"With PLEIO powered by Netgem, our goal is straightforward: make entertainment more accessible and seamless. By bringing TV, streaming, and gaming into one frictionless interface, we're giving users a rich content-first experience. We're thrilled to launch this new generation of entertainment in France with Vialis."

Louis de Logivière, Telecom Director at Vialis:

"PLEIO from Netgem marks a game-changer for our subscribers' experience. They now get way more content, more easily, with zero added cost for existing customers. It's a practical upgrade that puts entertainment front and center - blending national differentiation and innovation with local relevance, all to serve our clients better."

Press Relations:

Isabelle Dray

isabelle.dray@seitosei-actifin.com

Mobile: 06 85 36 85 11

About Netgem:

Since 1996, Netgem has been a provider of technology and services for the video entertainment industry. The company operates across two key sectors: Streaming Solutions - delivering content and technology to telecom operators and Media Services - supporting rights holders in preserving and monetising their assets. Both divisions share a common goal: helping clients offer accessible entertainment to everyone, in line with the company's tagline, "Everyone's Entertained".

Netgem is listed on Euronext Growth (ISIN: FR0004154060, Reuters: ETGM.PA, Bloomberg: ALNTG FP). www.netgem.com

@netgem netgem

About Vialis:

With over a century of history and nearly 280 employees, Vialis is a local mixed-economy company based in Alsace, operating across several sectors:

Electricity and natural gas

TV, high-speed Internet, and fixed and mobile telephony

Lighting and signaling

In each of these areas, Vialis, a human-sized company, upholds its core values: proximity to its customers, quality of service, and a human-centered approach.

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