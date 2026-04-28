NETGEM: Availability of Netgem's annual financial report as of December 31, 2025

Availability of Netgem's annual financial report
as of December 31, 2025
Paris, 28 April 2026 - Netgem announces that it has made available to the public and filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers its annual financial report as at December 31, 2025.
The annual financial report is available on the company's website, www.netgem.com, in the "Regulated information" section of the "Investors" section.
Financial Communication Calendar 2026
- General Assembly: Wednesday, 29 June 2026, 2:30 PM.
- Results S1 2026: Thursday 30 July 2026 (before market opening).
Contacts
|Investor and Analyst Relations
Bertrand Soleil / Double Digit
bertrand.soleil@double-digit.com
+33 6 23 31 06 53
|Press Relations
Isabelle DRAY / seitosei-Actifin
isabelle.dray@seitosei-actifin.com
+33 6 63 93 08 15
About Netgem
Netgem is a technology and services provider for the video entertainment industry. Netgem's business revolves around two product platforms: upstream, services for entertainment content publishers under the ECLAIR brand, and downstream, streaming service management, offering content and technology to telecom operators under the PLEIO brand. The shared objective is to help our clients deliver entertainment offerings accessible to all, as reflected in the group's tagline:"everyone's entertained".
NETGEM shares are traded on Euronext Growth (ISIN: FR0004154060, Reuters: ETGM.PA, Bloomberg: ALNTG FP).
|@netgem
netgem
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https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-97821-pr-mise-a-disposition-rfa-2025-netgem-eng.pdf
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