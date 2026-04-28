NETGEM: Availability of Netgem's annual financial report as of December 31, 2025

Availability of Netgem's annual financial report

as of December 31, 2025

Paris, 28 April 2026 - Netgem announces that it has made available to the public and filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers its annual financial report as at December 31, 2025.

The annual financial report is available on the company's website, www.netgem.com, in the "Regulated information" section of the "Investors" section.

Financial Communication Calendar 2026

General Assembly: Wednesday, 29 June 2026, 2:30 PM.

Results S1 2026: Thursday 30 July 2026 (before market opening).

Contacts

Investor and Analyst Relations

Bertrand Soleil / Double Digit

bertrand.soleil@double-digit.com

+33 6 23 31 06 53 Press Relations

Isabelle DRAY / seitosei-Actifin

isabelle.dray@seitosei-actifin.com

+33 6 63 93 08 15

About Netgem

Netgem is a technology and services provider for the video entertainment industry. Netgem's business revolves around two product platforms: upstream, services for entertainment content publishers under the ECLAIR brand, and downstream, streaming service management, offering content and technology to telecom operators under the PLEIO brand. The shared objective is to help our clients deliver entertainment offerings accessible to all, as reflected in the group's tagline:"everyone's entertained".

NETGEM shares are traded on Euronext Growth (ISIN: FR0004154060, Reuters: ETGM.PA, Bloomberg: ALNTG FP).

@netgem

netgem

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

l2xpksloZm7IyZyeaJ1qmGiWbmphk5PFm5fLxWJtaJedbJpgx26Sb5mdZnJonWdn

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-97821-pr-mise-a-disposition-rfa-2025-netgem-eng.pdf