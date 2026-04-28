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WKN: 927122 | ISIN: FR0004154060 | Ticker-Symbol: NGP
Frankfurt
27.04.26 | 12:31
0,786 Euro
+6,79 % +0,050
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NETGEM SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NETGEM SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,7280,78608:00
Actusnews Wire
28.04.2026 07:53 Uhr
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NETGEM: Availability of Netgem's annual financial report as of December 31, 2025

Availability of Netgem's annual financial report

as of December 31, 2025

Paris, 28 April 2026 - Netgem announces that it has made available to the public and filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers its annual financial report as at December 31, 2025.

The annual financial report is available on the company's website, www.netgem.com, in the "Regulated information" section of the "Investors" section.

Financial Communication Calendar 2026

  • General Assembly: Wednesday, 29 June 2026, 2:30 PM.
  • Results S1 2026: Thursday 30 July 2026 (before market opening).

Contacts

Investor and Analyst Relations
Bertrand Soleil / Double Digit
bertrand.soleil@double-digit.com
+33 6 23 31 06 53		Press Relations
Isabelle DRAY / seitosei-Actifin
isabelle.dray@seitosei-actifin.com
+33 6 63 93 08 15

About Netgem

Netgem is a technology and services provider for the video entertainment industry. Netgem's business revolves around two product platforms: upstream, services for entertainment content publishers under the ECLAIR brand, and downstream, streaming service management, offering content and technology to telecom operators under the PLEIO brand. The shared objective is to help our clients deliver entertainment offerings accessible to all, as reflected in the group's tagline:"everyone's entertained".

NETGEM shares are traded on Euronext Growth (ISIN: FR0004154060, Reuters: ETGM.PA, Bloomberg: ALNTG FP).

@netgem
netgem
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Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-97821-pr-mise-a-disposition-rfa-2025-netgem-eng.pdf

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© 2026 Actusnews Wire
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