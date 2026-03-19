Advanced, intelligence-driven technology supports sanctions screening and AML at global scale

As regulatory expectations grow more complex and financial crime risks continue to evolve, SymphonyAI, a global leader in Vertical AI platforms, offers a centralized, enterprise-grade technology foundation designed to operate at global scale while meeting local regulatory requirements.

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SymphonyAI supports Munich Re, one of the leading reinsurers, and subsidiaries through its financial crime platform, which combines domain-specific expertise with artificial intelligence to help financial institutions detect, investigate, and manage financial crime risk with greater precision and efficiency.

"Integrated, production-scale financial crime platforms that can evolve with the risk landscape," said John Edison, President of Financial Services, SymphonyAI. "Our work together with Munich Re reflects a shared focus on flexibility, performance, and long-term modernization, driven by AI-powered capabilities that are purpose-built for complex global environments."

Unlike traditional, rules-heavy compliance systems built for periodic updates and manual intervention, SymphonyAI's financial crime solutions are designed to operate as continuous, always-on intelligence systems. They combine AI-driven detection with explainability and governance to translate regulatory change and emerging risk into real-time decisions across compliance operations.

About SymphonyAI

SymphonyAI delivers Vertical AI platforms that help enterprises solve their most complex, high-value challenges from stopping financial crime to improving store performance and boosting manufacturing efficiency. Trusted by more than 2,000 enterprise customers worldwide, including 200 of the top financial institutions, the top 25 CPG companies, and many of the world's largest grocers and industrial manufacturers, SymphonyAI provides domain-trained applications and pre-built agents that are ready to work on day one. Learn more at https://www.symphonyai.com/.

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