With effect from March 20, 2026, the paid subscription units in NanoEcho AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and including March 24, 2026.
|Instrument:
|Paid subscription units
|Short name:
|NANECH BTU
|Clearing:
|Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
|ISIN code:
|SE0027691718
|Order book ID:
|488136
|Market Segment:
|First North STO
|Tick Size:
|MiFID II tick size table
For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone 46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com
Nasdaq Stockholm AB
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