With effect from March 20, 2026, the paid subscription units in NanoEcho AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and including March 24, 2026.

Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: NANECH BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0027691718 Order book ID: 488136 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone 46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com



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