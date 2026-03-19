At the request of NanoEcho AB, equity rights will be traded on First North Growth Market as from 20 March 2026.
This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Redeye AB. For further information, please call Redeye AB on 0701401060.
Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, 46 8 405 7280
|Security name:
|NanoEcho AB TO2
|Short name:
|NANECH TO2
|ISIN code:
|SE0027691692
|Orderbook ID:
|492599
|Terms:
|Two (2) warrants gives the right to subscribe for one (1) new share in NanoEcho between June 1 - 15, 2026. The subscription price per share shall correspond to 70 percent of the volume-weighted average price ("VWAP") paid for the Company's shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market between May 18, 2026, and May 29, 2026, however, not less than SEK 0.05 and not more than SEK 0.10. First day for trading March 20, 2026 Last trading day June 10, 2026
|Subscription period:
|2026-06-01 - 2026-06-15
|Last trading day:
|2026-06-10
This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Redeye AB. For further information, please call Redeye AB on 0701401060.
Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, 46 8 405 7280
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