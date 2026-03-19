Terms:

Two (2) warrants gives the right to subscribe for one (1) new share in NanoEcho between June 1 - 15, 2026. The subscription price per share shall correspond to 70 percent of the volume-weighted average price ("VWAP") paid for the Company's shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market between May 18, 2026, and May 29, 2026, however, not less than SEK 0.05 and not more than SEK 0.10. First day for trading March 20, 2026 Last trading day June 10, 2026