Teleste Corporation: Home Telecom Completes High-Split HFC Modernization with Teleste and Mega Hertz

Deployment of Teleste ICON intelligent amplifiers and Argus NMS strengthens reliability, improves operational visibility, and prepares the network for DOCSIS 4.0 evolution.

TURKU, Finland, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Telecom today announced the completion of a cable access network modernization project in collaboration with Teleste and Mega Hertz. The project strengthens Home Telecom's network using Teleste's latest cable access technology - delivered, integrated, and supported by Mega Hertz - to improve service reliability, simplify operations, and prepare the network for future capacity and performance demands.

Across North America, regional broadband operators are modernizing their HFC networks to increase reliability, expand upstream and downstream capacity, and improve the subscriber experience. Home Telecom's initiative reflects this trend by combining field-friendly automation, transponder-based telemetry, and modern management tools that support proactive maintenance and efficient troubleshooting.

As part of the modernization, Home Telecom completed a high-split HFC upgrade using Teleste's ICON Series Intelligent Amplifiers along with the Teleste Argus Network Management System (NMS). Both platforms are engineered for seamless network evolution, supporting 1.8 GHz in the forward path and readiness for DOCSIS 4.0-capable deployments.

The solution emphasizes technician-friendly usability through swappable diplex filters and true plug-and-play automatic network alignment. A single-button automated alignment workflow helps accelerate installations and simplifies future split changes.

To increase operational visibility, the deployment incorporates optional transponders that enable remote telemetry, real-time monitoring, remote control capabilities, and advanced ingress detection and analysis. These capabilities support faster issue isolation and more proactive network maintenance. In addition, the ICON platform is designed to deliver robust performance while minimizing power consumption.

Home Telecom is also using Teleste's Argus Network Management System to unify visibility and control across the access network. Argus is designed to reduce operational complexity while supporting high service reliability through real-time monitoring, diagnostics, and remote management, including a modern web-based interface with an integrated map view that is available today.

Mega Hertz supported and will continue to support Home Telecom as a value-added reseller and integrator, assisting with solution design, integration, rollout support, and operational readiness-helping ensure Home Telecom captures the full benefits of intelligent amplification, automation, and unified network management.

"Reliable broadband service is built in the access network, and our subscribers feel the difference when we invest in stability and proactive operations," said Connor Salisbury, Outside Plant Manager, Home Telecom. "By working with Teleste and Mega Hertz, we are modernizing our network with field-friendly automation and improved visibility that is available today -allowing us to deliver a more consistent customer experience while continuing to evolve our network."

"Regional operators are using available technology to leverage their legacy HFC systems to deliver gigabit symmetrical services," said Drew Kempen, EVP of Sales & Engineering at Mega Hertz. "Many see this as an important interim step before a full fiber build, since HFC upgrades can be completed at a fraction of the cost and time required to overbuild with fiber. These advanced technologies also provide operational efficiencies and remote capabilities that make HFC networks easier to operate and more cost-effective to maintain. Our role is to help make modernization straightforward-from integration through deployment-so operators like Home Telecom can turn new technology into measurable operational gains."

"Home Telecom is an operator who keep communities connected every day, where reliability and operational efficiency matter as much as just improved bandwidth and data rates," said Steve Condra, Senior Vice President of North America Sales for Teleste. "With our ICON platform, transponder-based telemetry, and modern management solutions such as Argus, operators can simplify field work, strengthen network visibility, and operate more proactively while remaining ready for the next stages of network evolution. It's an integral tool to prevent churn, improve reliability, and reduce operational costs."

About Home Telecom

Home Telecom is an innovative communications provider headquartered in Moncks Corner, South Carolina, USA, with a legacy spanning 122 years. Serving Berkeley, Charleston, and Dorchester counties, Home Telecom offers multi-gig internet, app-based video, next-generation security, home automation, and VoIP services. With state-of-the-art FTTP technology, Home Telecom leads the way in delivering the fastest broadband in the Charleston region.

For more information, visit https://www.homesc.com

About Teleste



Teleste offers an integrated product and service portfolio that makes it possible to build and run a better networked society. Our solutions bring television and broadband services to you, secure your safety in public places and guide your use of public transport. With solid industry experience and drive for innovations, we are a leading international company in broadband, security and information technologies and related services. We connect with our customers through a global network of offices and partners. In 2025, Teleste's net sales reached EUR 138,6 million and it had approximately 630 employees. Teleste is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

For more information, visit www.teleste.com.



About Mega Hertz

Mega Hertz is a value-added partner and integrator supporting service providers with solutions and services across broadband and video networks. For more than 50 years, Mega Hertz has served the service provider community and today supports operators with network upgrades to 1.8 GHz and DOCSIS 4.0-capable architectures.

For more information, visit www.go2mhz.com



Media Inquiries

Teleste - Linda Kallas, SVP, Communications, linda.kallas@teleste.com

Home Telecom - Caoimhe Zett, Marketing Manager, Caoimhe.Zett@HomeTelco.com, 843-761-9859

Mega Hertz - Drew Kempen. EVP of Sales and Engineering, drewkempen@go2mhz.com 678-444-7904

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/teleste-corporation/r/home-telecom-completes-high-split-hfc-modernization-with-teleste-and-mega-hertz,c4323937

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/home-telecom-completes-high-split-hfc-modernization-with-teleste-and-mega-hertz-302718938.html